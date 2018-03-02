‘Red Sparrow’ Gives Us One Formidable Jennifer Lawrence

By Tracy Wang

Jennifer Lawrence, one of the best actresses of her generation, has teamed up with Francis Lawrence, director of three out of the four Hunger Game series films, again, and taken up yet another challenging role as a Russian spy in the spy thriller film, ‘Red Sparrow’. A much-anticipated film that could become another hit, ‘Red Sparrow’ delivers a stunning Lawrence in a role of a strong young woman who is forced to take on the world dominated by men around her, and yet, though the film has many plot points to fill up the 140 minutes, it leaves the audiences feeling quite empty and at a loss for words.

Dominika Egorova (Jennifer Lawrence), a prima ballerina at the Bolshoi Ballet, has her ballet company paying for her mother’s medical bills and an apartment, but an accident in which her dance partner ‘accidentally’ landing a jump on her calf not only breaks her leg but also ends her dancing career. Her uncle, Ivan Dimitrevich Egorov (Matthias Schoenaerts), soon arrives, and offers help while giving her an envelope with evidence of the accident not being an accident. In order to receive help from her uncle, she is asked to go to a hotel and get a cellphone from a man. Unfortunately, that man is murdered while raping her, and to not get killed for witnessing the murder, Dominika agrees to be sent to a Sparrow School where the state trains young men and women to find weaknesses in others and use that knowledge to their advantage by seduction.

Horrified by how they are being trained, Dominika soon adapts and learns how to survive in that school. Then, her first mission arrives, and she is asked to get close to a CIA agent, Nathaniel Nash (Joel Edgerton), and to find out the identity of a mole in the Russian government. As Nate and Dominika chance-encountered, both of them seem to have an ulterior motive in getting closer. Seeing her as a potential gem for the American government, Nate wants to recruit her to be a double agent; trying hard to be free from the control of her uncle, she is ready to find any chance to gain her freedom. Will they be able to get what they want in the end?

A thriller film, ‘Red Sparrow’ is surely full of plot points that make us sweat a little. The amount of blood, torture and gore is shocking, and though at times, the torture scenes can be a total surprise in that we do not expect this new turn of events, the overall effect of the gore is mainly just a shock in seeing such lengthy and diverse ways of torture.

The film is full of plot twists and scenes, but surprisingly, it feels rather slow-paced, as if the whole film has taken on the tone and poise of a true ballet dancer. The performance of Lawrence acquires a very similar pace in which she remains strong, proud and vulnerable throughout the film. We have this very proud and powerful female character who is put into the most impossible situation, and yet she takes it with pride and poise, and becomes the ultimate mastermind behind everything.

Interestingly, with her cold poise, we almost feel like one of her targets as well, someone who is scrutinized by her constantly, and waiting to find out what she has in store for us. Her almost complete detachment, and her unbelievable resilience in tackling every impossible mission thrown her way make us equally awed and yet wary. However, Lawrence’s performance has the right amount of vulnerability that enables us to feel enough empathy toward her in order for us to carry on watching and caring about the character of Dominika.

Overall, ‘Red Sparrow’ is a film in which a woman is controlled and pushed around by many men around her (Dominika’s uncle, state, dancing partner), but it is ultimately a film where the woman character takes things into her own hands, and decides what her fate should be like. Even though like most other films, the woman character develops a romantic relationship with a male character, the romantic relationship here does not override her strength, her will and her choice. The character of Nate becomes more of a choice for her, or even just a step of playing chess where she is meticulously planning her escape from all those male controllers.

Dominika’s relationship with Nate can be said to be developing a bit too fast, but the idea of him being more of a chess move is quite refreshing in the movie industry where women characters are always being saved by male figures instead of saving themselves.

‘Red Sparrow’ breaks certain boundary, and gives us a female character who is so strong and determined that she can even scare us a little bit from time to time. Lawrence’s formidable and clever Dominika sets a new example of how a woman could be like in films and in life, but the ending of her being a double agent who is still not free from her state can be disconcerting, leaving us feeling quite empty and unsure as to whether we should be happy for her master moves or be broken because of her even more dangerous position as a hero of the state.

A film of a woman being forced into an impossible corner and eventually fighting her way to the top, ‘Red Sparrow’ is a thriller with its own poised beat and pace, but most importantly, it gives us a woman character of such determination and power who would usually only be in the blood and flesh of a male character.