Weekly Events | 西城好看

【看表演 Show】

魔術師

日期：三月十五日至十八日

時間：晚上8點

地點：第五大道劇院

詳情：https://www.theillusionistslive.com/tour/north-america

The Illusionists 魔術團隊，準備在本月15到18日，於西雅圖的第五大道劇院舉行他們的巡迴演出。表演包含了各種精彩刺激的場面，神奇得讓你摸不著頭腦的魔術表演，冒著生命危險的特技，還有驚人的奇幻演出。The Illusionists 更打破了全球票房，成功吸引了來自世界各地的觀眾，讓他們也讚嘆魔術的奇妙。他們是五位富有極高天份和才華的頂級魔術師，他們令人驚訝得啞口無言和興奮的表演令在場各位都拍手叫好。他們每個人也是擅長於不同範疇的大師，成員包括：Jeff Hobson, Kevin James, Colin Cloud, An Ha Liml, 和Jonathan Goodwin。The Illusionists的製作人，Simon Painter更表示：「我們每人都迫不及待要為西雅圖的觀眾獻上表演，希望能帶給西雅圖這個大家庭一些真正令人享受的娛樂。The Illusionists 整個團隊可謂是在現場舞台看到最令人驚嘆的驚人動作表演。」自2001年，數個西雅圖的本地團體已於該劇院演出超過18套舞台劇。劇院的特別之處是，它的裝潢靈感源於中國建築，別具風味，讓每個觀眾可以更加享受台上的精彩表演。

The Illusionists – Live From Broadway

When: March 15th – 18th

Time: 8 p.m.

Where: The 5th Avenue Theatre

Info: https://www.theillusionistslive.com/tour/north-america

THE ILLUSIONISTS – LIVE FROM BROADWAY™ is produced by Simon Painter, Tim Lawson and MagicSpace Entertainment. Conceived by Simon Painter, the show’s creative team also includes executive producer Tim Lawson, director Neil Dorward and creative director Jim Millan. Full of hilarious magic tricks, death-defying stunts and acts of breathtaking wonder, THE ILLUSIONISTS has shattered box office records worldwide and thrilled audiences of all ages with a mind-blowing spectacular showcasing the jaw-dropping talents of five of the most incredible illusionists on earth. Creative Producer Simon Painter said, “We can’t wait to bring this electrifying show to Seattle for a truly entertaining experience for the whole family. THE ILLUSIONISTS is the most non-stop and powerful mix of outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on the live stage.” The five stars, each a master in their own field, are: The Trickster, Jeff Hobson; The Inventor, Kevin James; The Deductionist, Colin Cloud; The Manipulator, An Ha Lim; The Daredevil, Jonathan Goodwin.

【聽音樂 Music Performance】

北京酷兒合唱團

日期：三月十日

時間：晚上7點半

地點：東岸一神教堂

詳情：https://www.facebook.com/BeijingQueerChorus/e

北京酷兒合唱團，原名三棱減一合唱團，於2008年在北京同誌中心成立，目前有大約30名正式演員和超過100名成員，他們是最先參加國際同志合唱節的兩支亞洲合唱團之一。北京酷兒合唱團的其中24名成員將於當晚在西雅圖進行一場音樂會，與當地聲樂合唱團Captain Smartypants 和Sensible Shoes一同進行安排的表演節目。此外， 8月下旬，波特蘭同誌男合唱團將與北京酷兒合唱團一起前往中國，在四個城市進行表演。樂團接觸不同音樂，從古典音樂到民謠，爵士，流行音樂等各種各樣的曲目，合唱團的目標是挑戰社會中的音樂文化，同時為其成員提供一個社交網絡。合唱團實行開放獲取政策，允許任何人加入。表演的個人門票為＄25，家庭門票或情侶門票為＄40，前往人士可於教堂的正門購買。

Beijing Queer Chorus

When: March 10th

Time: 7:30 p.m

Where: East Shore Unitarian Church

Info: https://www.facebook.com/BeijingQueerChorus/

The chorus was founded in October 2008 as the Shining Jazzy Chorus. Every year, they perform an annual anniversary concert. The Beijing Queer Chorus were the hit of the GALA Chorus Festival in 2016. They performed 5 times during the festival; three times on their own, and twice with other choruses. The experience of being at an international LGBT choral event was life-changing and mind-blowing for the members. They returned to China with a whole new idea of what was possible for them, and a new commitment to help the LGBTQ citizens in Beijing and beyond life safer, happier lives. The chorus experienced major growth, doubling in size, and greatly increasing the number of public performances. They presented a show over two evenings a month ago; both nights were sold out. A web channel called Vice filmed a rehearsal and part of the performance; the video has been seen by 3 million people so far, and the number is growing. The Beijing Queer Chorus is having a first-hand experience of how powerful it can be to be 100% authentic in life, and how music can be the perfect bridge to greater understanding.

【嘉年華 Carnival】

Bacon Eggs & Kegs美食嘉年華

日期：三月十七至十八日

時間：上午11點至下午3點

地點：CenturyLink Field

詳情：https://www.baconeggsandkegs.com/

Bacon Eggs & Kegs將在3月17日和18日於西雅圖CenturyLink Field舉行，讓一眾愛喝酒的人士，帶著詹姆森愛爾蘭威士忌，一同參加這個在聖帕特里克節的週末活動。他們誠邀各位參與這個西雅圖最受歡迎的盛宴，享受來自40家啤酒廠，超過80種不同啤酒和蘋果酒的口味。 Bacon Eggs＆Kegs的門票包括飲料門票（啤酒，蘋果酒，含羞草，血腥瑪麗，愛爾蘭咖啡等），以及21歲以上的CenturyLink Field的5美元早午餐，DJ音樂，鋼琴表演和草坪遊戲。Bacon Eggs & Kegs很榮幸邀請到不同的地道手工啤酒廠來參與活動，屆時可品嚐一下巧克力牛奶酒，藍莓蘋果酒，柑橘和甜橙酒，奶油啤酒和更多不同選擇。會場會有早午餐類型的美食，不同種類的酒，唱歌和跳舞，還有遊戲！在場會有數十種由不同餐廳供應的攤位美食，如墨西哥捲餅，夾餅，華夫餅，各種三文治，餅乾，英式早餐等。注意活動年齡限於21以上人士參加。如果陽光充足，他們將會在外面放置野餐桌和食物卡車。週六門票40美元，週日門票35美元。

Bacon Eggs & Kegs

When: March 17th – 18th

Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: CenturyLink Field

Info: https://www.baconeggsandkegs.com/

A Bacon Eggs and Kegs returns on March 17 & 18 for one epic St. Patrick’s Day Weekend with Jameson Irish Whiskey! Join us for Seattle’s favorite brunchy booze fest at CenturyLink Field! Enjoy tastes of over 80 different beers and ciders from 40 breweries! Home of the 30 Ft Bloody Mary Bar made with Demitri’s Bloody Mary Seasonings and Absolut! We’re talking deep fried, pickled, fresh, meaty and cheesy toppings! Ticket to Bacon Eggs & Kegs includes beverage tickets (beer, cider, mimosas, Bloody Marys, Irish coffee, root beer), with $5 brunch bites for sale, DJ music, dueling pianos, and lawn games at CenturyLink Field for age 21+. We have brunch inspired dishes, different kinds of alcohol, sing and dance, and games! The event is 21+. Located primarily in the Field Plaza (indoors) – we’ll have picnic tables and food trucks outside if the sun shines! Ticket is $40 for Saturday , $35 for Sunday.