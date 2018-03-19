‘Tomb Raider’ Introduces Alicia Vikander as the New Lara Croft

By Tracy Wang

A reboot of the popular video game, and of the movie franchise starring Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft, ‘Tomb Raider’ has succeeded in giving us yet another strong and powerful woman who can take on the whole world, but the continuous usage and portrayal of Asia as a mythical, dangerous and mysterious world remains questionable. However, the most important question still lies on: has it done its original video game justice?

Lara Croft (Alicia Amanda Vikander), who still cannot accept the disappearance of her father seven years ago, lives a reckless life of a bike messenger, and refuses to sign the paper for the Croft inheritance. When she is finally forced to sign the papers, she stumbles into her father’s secret office where a video from her father asks her to destroy all the materials related to his research on Himiko, the evil Japanese queen.

However, once Lara starts to sift through the materials, her curiosity makes her unable to stop, and she believes that by finding the tomb of the evil queen, she will be able to find her father, or know what happened to him. In Hong Kong, she finds the son of a boat captain who had contact with her father, and they begin a journey to Yamatai, an island that is said to be the burial place for the queen.

On the island, Lara has to use all her physical skill and strength to survive; always under the eyes of Vogel, a member of the Trinity that is also in search of Himiko, she needs to find out what happened to her father, while trying to save all the kidnapped labors on the island.

A critically-acclaimed actress (The Danish Girl, Ex Machina), Alicia Vikander has successfully become the second generation Lara Croft, after the first generation by Angelina Jolie. Unlike the usual strong fighting women who throw punches wearing high heels and ball gowns, Vikander’s Lara is reckless, fierce and has the body of a fighter, who is more than adequate to take on whoever comes at her.

Playing as the ship captain accompanying her to the Yamatai island, Lu Ren (Daniel Wu) is of a rather essential role that saves Lara several times throughout the movie. However, his presence in the movie is more bolstered by the plot than by the amount of time he appears on the big screen. A potential love interest of Lara, Wu’s role is sparse and scarce, and the hinted love interest never comes alive.

Wu’s presence in the movie presents a clever and loyal Asian who gambles and drinks in Hong Kong, and though the addition of Asian characters is definitely a plus, is that portrayal more helpful or harmful for the overall image of Asian or Asian Americans in the American film industry?

A drunk who drowns his sorrow of the disappearance of his father by gambling at night, Lu Ren saves Lara from some pickpocketers on one pier of Hong Kong. Hong Kong, a hub of commerce known worldwide, has been portrayed as a dangerous place where some unknown danger could pop up any minute. A drunk captain who has a gun, and pickpocketers lolling on the pier again make Hong Kong into a place that is best to avoid.

Similarly, the main fascination of the film, the evil queen Himiko, comes from Asia too. Though it makes sense to choose a country that has much longer history than the United States, and a place other than the United States to stir more curiosity, the continuous usage of different Asian countries as a mythical and mysterious place is indeed questionable.

A queen who is said to spread death by mere touch, which audience will not be fascinated and yet fearful of the mythical island and history of Japan?

Often a delight for American audiences to experience a story that takes them on a journey of mysterious land and people, a film that delves into this overused theme and Asian countries in 2018 calls into question of how much has changed and how much further we need to go in order to minimize the act of mythologizing Asia.

Overall, the film is full of action, and tension, but these actions nevertheless make it feel extremely similar with the video game, and poses the question of whether the film is enough to stand on its own. The dramatic background music helps ignite ‘Tomb Raider’, and Lara’s constant need in fighting to survive carries us through the film.

‘Tomb Raider’, though a reboot of the former franchise and of the video game, has enough actor performance, action and plot to stand on its own. The strength and prowess of Vikander’s Lara Croft presents a new heroine for audiences worldwide, and helps make the film industry in the United States a much more equal one, where women fight as well as and even better than men.