Seattle Celebrates Shakespeare Festival features 25 local art and cultural organizations

The city-wide Seattle Celebrates Shakespeare festival is ongoing through July with the bulk of festival events taking place in April and May of 2018. It features participation from more than 25 of Seattle’s world-class arts and culture organizations.

Visit Seattle, the Emerald City’s official destination marketing organization, partnered with festival leaders to build a centralized website, www.seattlecelebrates.org, for all Seattle Celebrates events where a complete listing of events can be found. Upcoming events include Romeo and Juliet by Can Can Culinary Cabaret (February 9 – April 29), Beatrice and Benedict—a collaboration between Seattle Opera, Seattle Symphony and ACT – A Contemporary Theatre (February 24 – March 10) and Sounds and Sweet Airs by Seattle Pro Musica (March 11-18), among many others.

This is the second iteration of the “Seattle Celebrates” festivals. The first was Seattle Celebrates Bernstein in 2010, a festival honoring the great works of Leonard Bernstein. The festival series is designed to recognize shared cultural touchstones that transcend the boundaries of artistic mediums and draw a local and national spotlight on the superb quality of Seattle’s arts organizations.