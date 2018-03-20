Weekly Events | 西城好看

【看舞蹈 Dance】

白雪公主



日期：3月18至24日

時間：12:30 p.m./3:30 p.m.

地點：McCaw Hall

詳情：www.pnb.org

《白雪公主》是一部由西北太平洋芭蕾舞學校學生演繹的經典童話故事舞蹈，由一位嫉妒的女王，她美麗的繼女和一位英俊的王子傳奇般的浪漫演繹。故事始於七個小矮人在鑽石礦工作一天后返回家園。當幕布升起時，場景變成了一個迷人的森林。進入森林漫步國王和他的女王。國王要求一隻美麗的蝴蝶為他們跳舞。七個小矮人回歸併熱切地要求國王向他們講述白雪公主的故事。國王講述了白雪公主的母親夢想是擁有一個美麗的女兒，她的皮膚像雪一樣潔白，嘴唇像血一樣紅，頭髮像烏木一樣黑。可悲的是，當孩子出生時，女王去世了。令人高興的是，隨著時間的推移，白雪公主每天都變得更美麗。不久之後，國王娶了另一個女王，她是一個美麗的女人，但是邪惡無比。這個女王有一個神奇的鏡子，她​​從中知道了美麗的白雪公主。因此，她命令獵人將白雪帶到森林並殺死她。

Snow White

When: March 18 – 24

Time: 12:30 p.m. / 3:30 p.m.

Where: McCaw Hall

Info: www.pnb.org

Snow White is an hour-long, narrated version of the classic fairy tale, performed by students of Pacific Northwest Ballet School.The treasured tale of a jealous Queen, her beautiful stepdaughter, and a legendary kiss from a handsome Prince. The story begins with the Seven Dwarfs returning home after working all day in the diamond mines. As the curtain rises, the scene changes into an enchanted forest. Into the forest stroll a King and his Queen. The King asks a beautiful butterfly to dance for them. The Seven Dwarfs return and eagerly ask the King to tell them the story of Snow White. The King tells how Snow White’s mother dreamt of having a beautiful daughter with skin as white as snow, lips as red as blood, and with hair as black as ebony. Sadly, when the child was born, the Queen died. Happily, as time passed, Snow White grew more beautiful each day. Not long after, the King takes another Queen, who was a beautiful woman, but vain and evil. This Queen has a magical Mirror from whom she learns of the beautiful Snow White. Instantly, she commands a Huntsman take Snow White into the forest and kill her.

【看舞台劇 Stage Play】

鋼鐵禁錮

日期：3月23 至4月15日

時間：2 p.m.//7:30 p.m.

地點：西雅圖公共劇院

詳情：http://seattlepublictheater.org

票價：$17 – $32 一般入場

在一個破舊的新澤西小鎮的巴士站，一位波蘭移民清潔女工Darja不再談論感情，而是時候談錢了。在20年的時間裡，Darja在三段關係徘徊，希望找到一個又能給她愛和安全感的男士，可是沒有一個能夠做到。屢獲殊榮的劇作家Martyna Majok筆下的《鋼鐵禁錮》是一個黑暗幽默，令人心碎的女性肖像，為了在美國生存而鬥爭，因此愛情是一種奢侈 – 而且是一種責任。共同藝術總監Kelly Kitchens 在2017-18劇季為西雅圖公共劇院選擇了這齣劇目是因為它為工人階級，移民單身母親和她必須打仗的戰鬥提供了一個複雜而細緻的眼光。她指：「Majok為那些奮鬥於未來的人提供了聲音。這部戲由一位女性劇作家撰寫，其中心是一位充分認識，堅韌，有趣，有缺陷，勤奮，令人心碎的女主角。因此，我知道這是西雅圖公共劇院必須製作的故事。我們劇院的親密環境將讓觀眾沉浸在這個故事中;在Darja的公共汽車站坐下來，隨著她的生活展開和揭開面紗，道盡了所有被困在不能控制環境裡的人的心聲。」

IRONBOUND

When: March 23 – April 15

Time: 2 p.m./7:30 p.m.

Where: Seattle Public Theater

Info: http://seattlepublictheater.org

Ticket: $17 – $34 General Admission

At a bus stop in a run-down New Jersey town, Darja, a Polish immigrant cleaning lady, is done talking about feelings; it’s time to talk money. Over the course of 20 years, and three relationships, Darja negotiates for her future with men who can offer her love or security, but never both. Award-winning playwright Martyna Majok’s IRONBOUND is a darkly funny, heartbreaking portrait of a woman for whom love is a luxury—and a liability—as she fights to survive in America.

Co-Artistic Director Kelly Kitchens selected IRONBOUND for Seattle Public Theater’s 2017-18 Season because it provides a complex, nuanced look at a working-class, immigrant single-mother and the battles she must fight, as well as the dreams she puts to rest just to scrape by. “Majok gives voice to those struggling to make it by another day,” says Kitchens. “This play is written by a female playwright and at its center is a fully realized, gritty, funny, flawed, hardworking, heartbreaking female protagonist. For all those reasons and more, I knew this was a story that Seattle Public Theater had to produce. The intimate setting of our theater will allow the audience to immerse themselves in this story; to sit at that bus stop with Darja as her life unfolds and unravels gives a face and a heart to the struggles of so many who are trapped by both the consequences of their own decisions and things simply out of their control.”

【慶典節日 Festival】

派克市場的街機燈

日期：3月23日（星期五）

時間：7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

地點：派克市場

詳情：http://pikeplacemarketfoundation.org

門票：$75一般入場券, $90 高級入場券, $150 VIP品酒會

《派克市場的街機燈》匯集了太平洋西北地區70多位頂級工匠食品和飲料製造商。 歷史悠久的市場和新MarketFront市集變成了一個令人難以置信的晚會，包括甜美和鹹味的小吃，手工飲料和新的夜市，以購買您最喜愛的藝術品。 在Arcade Lights下為每種口味發現一些東西！ 門票包括無限的食物和非酒精飲料，5杯飲料代用品和紀念品玻璃杯。 額外的品酒券可在活動中購買。

去年，Arcade Lights共籌得82,000美元，用於支持Pike Place Market這個蓬勃發展，去建設充滿愛心的社區。 自1982年以來，派克市場基金會已經授予超過2900萬美元，為西雅圖最弱勢的鄰居提供住房，醫療保健，健康食品，兒童保育和社區支持。

Arcade Lights at Pike Place Market

When: Friday, March 23

Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Pike Place Market Foundation

Info: http://pikeplacemarketfoundation.org

Ticket: $75 General Admission, $90 Premium Entry, $150 VIP Tasting

Arcade Lights at Pike Place Market brings together 70+ of the Pacific Northwest’s top artisan food & drink makers. The historic Market arcade and the new MarketFront transform into an incredible party for the night packed full of sweet and savory treats, craft beverages and a new Night Market to shop for your favorite art. Discover something for every taste under the Arcade Lights! Tickets include unlimited food and non-alcoholic beverages, 5 drink tokens, and a keepsake glass. Additional tokens available for purchase at the event.

Last year Arcade Lights raised a total of $82,000 to support a thriving, caring community right here at Pike Place Market. Since 1982, the Pike Place Market Foundation has granted more than $29 Million to provide housing, healthcare, healthy food, childcare and a community of support to our most vulnerable neighbors.