Tickets for Cameron Mackintosh’s Production of Boublil and Schönberg’s LES MISÉRABLES Go on Sale on April 2

Directly from a celebrated two-and-a-half year Broadway engagement, LES MISÉRABLES, Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, will be performing at The Paramount Theatre for 16 performances, and the tickets will go on sale on April 2 (Monday) at 10 am.

The tickets will be available on-line at STGPresents.org, Ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-982-2787 or in person at The Paramount Theatre Box Office (Monday through Friday, 10am to 6pm).

Set in the 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES features one of the greatest scores, which includes beloved songs like ‘I Dreamed A Dream’, ‘Stars’, ‘One Day More’, ‘Do You Hear the People Sing’, and many more. LES MISÉRABLES narrates the epic and uplifting story of broken dreams, passion, sacrifice, unrequited love and redemption, and has thus become one of the most beloved musicals in theatrical history. Together with the Oscar-winning movie version, the story has now been seen by more than 130 million people in 44 countries in 22 languages around the world. Despite its global musical phenomenon, it remains the world’s most popular musical, and still is the 5th longest-running Broadway production of all time.

This production of LES MISÉRABLES, complete with new staging and dazzlingly reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, has awed audiences and critics alike, and even broke box office records during its pre-Broadway tour. Cameron Mackintosh said, “I‘m delighted that after a four year absence this glorious production is once again touring the major cities across North America and is more spectacular than ever.”

Music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer from the original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Boublil and Schönberg’s LES MISÉRABLES has additional material by James Fenton and original adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

With the original LES MISÉRABLES orchestrations by John Cameron, the new orchestrations are by Christopher Jahnke, Stephen Metcalfe and Stephen Brooker. The production is directed by Laurence Connor and James Powell, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, musical staging by Michael Ashcroft and Geoffrey Garratt and projections by Fifty-Nine Productions. Music Supervision is by Stephen Brooker and James Dodgson, with casting by Kaitlin Shaw for Tara Rubin Casting.