GREAT WINE, Inc. Receives National Recognition as an American Small Business Champion – by SCORE

BELLEVUE, WA ─ April 2, 2018,Local business GREAT WINE, Inc. has been named a winner of the 2018 American Small Business Championship by SCORE, the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors. The Championship awarded this title to entrepreneurs for their dedication to the success of their businesses, awarding them an all-expense-paid trip to a training and networking event, SCORE mentoring and publicity throughout the year, and a chance to win one of three $15,000 grand prizes, made possible with the support of Sam’s Club.

GREAT WINE, Inc. earned the title of American Small Business Champion by describing what makes their business one of the best businesses in their community, and how they plan to use the prizes to grow their business.Nominationswere then presented to a judging panel of business experts that determined the winners including GREAT WINE, Inc.

When GREAT WINE was founded in 2015 in both the USA and China, it was one of the few companies in the industry that successfully caught the changing tides of the global wine market. It recognized that American and Asian consumers preferred affordable wines with traceable origins. The company endeavors to provide people with high-quality and affordable wines, and experiences in “vinotyping” – the discovery of individual wine taste and preferences based on individual sensory abilities. This concept allows individuals to accurately build their wine profile, be confident with their wine preferences, and be comfortable whenever they purchase wines. However, the company faced various challenges. It was in fierce competition with other well-established wine brands. The company was under the challenge of promoting a new idea about wine in relation to people’s palate, not necessarily food. Although the “vinotype” theories are supported by scientific research, many clients were not convinced that technology can help understand people’s taste profiles. Nonetheless, Founder and CEO Danni Lin was committed to writing a new chapter for wine industry that spotlights the uniqueness of individuals and uniqueness of each wine.

Today, GREAT WINE, Inc. has become a company with sales deals around the world. It is a huge success in promoting the new drinking trend in both the USA and Asia.

“It’s our honor to receive such meaningful award,” says Danni Lin, Founder and CEO of GREAT WINE, Inc. “We would like to thank the local and online community for your support. This award is a great encouragement for us to keep moving forward on our journey to alter the wine industry,” Lin adds.

SCORE congratulates and celebrates these American Small Business Champions, who represent some of the best businesses in America,” said SCORE CEO Ken Yancey. “We are proud to reward these passionate and hardworking entrepreneurs with business mentoring, publicity and additional networking and training opportunities, and we look forward to watching them utilize these tools to further grow their business success.”

“Supporting entrepreneurs has been a part of who we are for nearly 35 years,” said Tracey D. Brown, Senior Vice President of Operations and Chief Experience Officer at Sam’s Club. “Many of our members own a business and we appreciate having the opportunity to help them as they find creative solutions to problems they face on a day to day basis. The winners celebrated through the American Small Business Championship are excellent examples of how innovation, persistence and knowing your customers can help an entrepreneur overcome obstacles and we congratulate them on their accomplishments.”

GREAT WINE, Inc. is also eligible to win one of three additional $15,000 grand prizes, by being named Grand Champion. A judging panel of business experts will select three Grand Champion from the group of business champions this summer. Selection will be based on how effectively Champions utilize their prizes to grow business revenue or operations, as well as how effectively the winners promoted the Championship in the media and social media.

To learn more about The American Small Business Championship and to view the complete list of Champions, visit www.championship.score.org.