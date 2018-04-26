‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Has All the Fans Ready for Its Sequel Next May

By Tracy Wang

When an ‘Avengers’ movie is out, we know the cinemas are going to be all packed and full, and luckily, with ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, we know the audiences are not going to be disappointed, because what could be better than two-and-a-half-hour hanging out with the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy and watching them defend the world?

Thanos, an intergalactic despot from Titan who wants to reestablish the balance of the universe, has set his mind on finding all six infinity stones (power, space, time, mind, soul and reality). Already having the power stone, Thanos is set out to get the space stone from the Tesseract, even as Loki, Thor and Hulk try to stop him.

All three of them fail to prevent Thanos from getting the stone, and Hulk alone crash lands in New York City, and warns Stephen Strange and Tony Stark on Thanos’ plan in destroying half of the world’s population. Soon, Thanos’ adoptive children find them, and Stephen Strange is caught. At the same time, all the avengers around the world are being hunted by the men of Thanos. How will they defeat Thanos who has the will to sacrifice almost everything to regain the balance of the universe?

Again with the straightforward narrative of the heroes and heroines fighting off the villain, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ is yet again effective in its witty lines and characters, a complex villain and the promise of some quality time with almost all the superheroes out there.

Spanning over 150 minutes, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ risks the audiences getting tired and bored from all the superpowers going on, but the movie just about gets the right balance of action and character development. With all the action that includes destroying the streets of New York City, we still get a good taste of what each Avenger or Guardian of the Galaxy is like, their personalities and their relationships with each other.

The amount of screen time for each superhero guarantees all audiences, even the first-time ones, to understand enough to know what is going on here, but this large cast also prevents any of them to reach their characters’ full potential, though a few like Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), and Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) stand out.

As for the villain, Thanos (Josh Brolin) is equipped with all the qualities of a villain, an evil plan, an almost unbeatable army, and the will to see his plan through, but even more than that, he is a villain with just enough humanity to make us empathize with him; as with all the other films that have a villain inside, it is clear that a villain with a heart is the best to watch, because it challenges humanity on so many levels, and it often leaves the audiences some interesting questions to think about.

A film that demands a sequel, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ is like all the other middle films in series movies that leave the fans hanging at the end of the film. As a stand-alone film, it has enough wit and villainy to carry it forward, but the chief purpose of it is to make all the fans desperate for the next one, and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ does just that trick.