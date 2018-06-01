Weekly Events | 西城好看

【音樂劇 Musical 】

鐘樓怪人

日期：6月1至24日

時間：2 p.m./ 7 p.m./ 8 p.m.

地點：第五大道劇院

詳情：https://www.5thavenue.org/show/the-hunchback-of-notre-dame

對維克多雨果的史詩巨著，這個強大的愛情，信仰和偏見的故事的將會讓你徹底迷惑。這首豐富的音樂不僅在每場演出中，都有30人合唱的聲音，而且在其中心還有一位聾啞演員擔任角西莫多的角色。他的鬱鬱蔥蔥，美妙的聲線，比現今音樂劇中的任何東西都獨特。表演當中包括迪士尼動畫片和傳奇作曲家阿蘭·門肯，和斯蒂芬·施瓦茨的新音樂。以狂喜音樂的力量和榮耀，融合這個經典宏偉故事的激情。

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

When: June 1-24

Time: 2 p.m./ 7 p.m./ 8 p.m.

Where: 5th Avenue Theatre

Info: https://www.5thavenue.org/show/the-hunchback-of-notre-dame

A glorious retelling of Victor Hugo’s epic masterpiece, this powerful tale of love, faith and prejudice will leave you utterly spellbound. This rich musical gem not only features the voices of a 30-person choir at every performance, but also places at its center a Deaf actor in the role of Quasimodo. Its lush, beautiful score is unlike anything in musical theater today, featuring songs from the Disney animated feature and new music from legendary composers Alan Menken (The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and Newsies) and Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell and Pippin). Immerse yourself in the power and glory of rapturous music; melt with the passion of a magnificent story.

【舞蹈 Dance】

愛與芭蕾

日期：6月1至10日

時間：1 p.m./ 2 p.m./ 7:30 p.m.

地點：McCaw Hall

詳情：https://www.pnb.org/season/17-18/love/

今年六月，Love＆Ballet為西北芭蕾舞團的舞台帶來了三位年輕而且優越的編舞者。準備了四個充滿激情的作品，展現芭蕾和愛情的浪漫，優雅，古怪，和令人心碎的元素 – 為觀眾帶來完美的約會之夜或與朋友和家人的愉快夜晚。負責編舞的Christopher Wheeldon，「潮汐和諧」（Tide Harmonic）是他的第一個為西北芭蕾舞團創作的劇目。這次為了這個精彩的舞蹈表演「愛與芭蕾」（Love & Ballet），芭蕾舞團特別安排了樂譜編輯歌曲，以音樂及舞蹈來敘事，講述優美而錯綜複雜的愛情故事。

Love & Ballet

When: June 1-10

Time: 1 p.m./ 2 p.m./ 7:30 p.m.

Where: McCaw Hall

Info: https://www.pnb.org/season/17-18/love/

Love & Ballet brings three young and in-demand choreographers to PNB’s stage this June. See four passionate pieces that demonstrate the romantic, elegant, quirky, and heartbreaking elements of both ballet and love – perfect for date night or a feel-good evening with friends and family. Water is thematic in Christopher Wheeldon’s undulating Tide Harmonic as well as his divine After the Rain pas de deux. Appassionata, Benjamin Millepied’s tempestuous and tender work for three couples, makes a welcome return as does Justin Peck’s delightful Year of the Rabbit, an exhilarating rush to the music of Sufjan Stevens.

【市集 Market】

Oddmall: The Emporium of the Weird

日期：6月2至3日

時間：10 a.m. – 6 p.m. / 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

地點：Evergreen State Fairgrounds

詳情：https://oddmall.co/june-2-3-2018-evergreen-state-fairgrounds/

Evergreen State Fairgrounds Oddmall不僅僅是一場普通的藝術表演。他們重視獨特性，創造力，和想像力，將藝術家，工匠和志同道合的人聚集在一起，為他們提供特別的創作，讓公眾娛樂。 Evergreen State Fairgrounds Oddmall是一個讓所有表演者表達創造性的論壇，亦是一個深奧的智慧教室。屆時會有不同的本土藝術家於會場擺賣，例如有，咖啡藝術家，珠寶飾品的手作，攝影師，服飾等。活動一律免費入場及泊車。

Oddmall: The Emporium of the Weird

When: June 2-3

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. / 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Evergreen State Fairgrounds

Info: https://oddmall.co/june-2-3-2018-evergreen-state-fairgrounds/

Evergreen State Fairgrounds Oddmall is not just an ordinary art show. They value uniqueness, creativity, and imagination. They bring artists and creative people together to provide them with special creations for public entertainment. Evergreen State Fairgrounds Oddmall is a forum for all performers to express their creativity. It is also an esoteric smart classroom. There will be different local artists boothing at the venue, including, for example, coffee artists, handicrafts for jewelry, photographers, and local boutiques. All activities are free admission and parking.