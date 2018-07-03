Lauren Weedman Doesn’t Live Here Anymore at ACT Theatre!

ACT Theatre welcomes back award-winning comedian and playwright Lauren Weedman in her newest show, Lauren Weedman Doesn’t Live Here Anymore. Known for her roles in HBO’s Looking, The Daily Show, Arrested Development, and Seattle’s Almost Live! Weedman returns to Seattle. Grappling with heartbreak, betrayal, and preschool moms, Lauren turns to her fast-talking, 70’s Variety Show host alter-ego, Tammy Lisa, to find some clarity. As the world comes crashing down around her sky-high hairdo, Tammy Lisa fights back, one rockin’ song at a time. Weedman weaves the story as a “Jungian fever dream” of a comedy with a small band to back her up. Allison Narver, a longtime friend and colleague of Lauren’s and well-known Seattle director, will lead the creative team in this newly re-worked production. Joining Narver on the creative team will include Matthew Smucker (Scenic Designer), Robertson Witmer (Sound Designer), Allison Heryer (Costume Designer), and Andrew D. Smith (Lighting Designer).

“It’s an inspiring collaboration for me,” says Weedman. “With Allison I know that we can take on a huge topic with heavy themes and she will not only help support the process of putting it together but add a theatrical element to take it to a whole other level. I still consider Seattle my home even though I only lived there five years—which seems impossible since the theater scene there is where my career began and all my favorite people in the world live there. And on a side note, Seattle in the summer? Come on!”

Lauren Weedman Doesn’t Live Here Anymore runs Jul 20-Aug 12 in The Falls Theatre at ACT Theatre. ASL interpretation will be available on Aug 3. For more information, visit http://www.acttheatre.org/.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

Lauren Weedman (Writer and Performer) is an award-winning comedic actress, playwright and author. Her first show, Homecoming, began as a 15-minute performance art piece at Seattle’s On the Boards and went on to an Off-Broadway production in New York City, back in 2001. Bust, about her work in the Los Angeles county jail, received a MacDowell Fellowship for playwriting by the Alpert Awards, as well as several “best of the arts” across the nation. She has written and performed more than 10 solo plays, including Homecoming, Amsterdam, If Ornaments Had Lips, Huu, Rash, Wreckage, Bust, No … You Shut Up, and most recently, The People’s Republic of Portland at The Armory. Her television credits include The Daily Show, Horny Patty on HBO’s Hung, and Doris on HBO’s Looking. Her most recent films, due for release this fall, are The Little Hours starring John C. Reilly and Wilson with Woody Harrelson. Weedman is the author of two books of comedic essays, A Woman Trapped in a Woman’s Body: (Tales from a Life of Cringe) and Miss Fortune: Fresh Perspectives on Having it All From Someone Who is Not Okay. She lives in a rent-controlled apartment with her 7-year-old son, Leo.

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR

Allison Narver (Director) Allison Narver’s work has been seen at theatres across the country, including productions at Seattle Repertory Theatre, ACT Theatre, Seattle Children’s Theatre, Fifth Avenue Theatre, Book-It Repertory Theatre, New Century Theatre, The Yale Repertory Theatre, Studio Theatre in DC, Pittsburgh City Theatre, Portland Center Stage, The Oregon Shakespeare Festival; in New York; New York Theater Workshop, The New Victory Theater, The Public Theater, The Cherry Lane Theater and The Women’s Project, among others. Allison was the Resident Director for The Lion King (Director, Julie Taymor) both in London and on Broadway in New York. Allison is the former Artistic Director of The Empty Space Theatre, Annex Theatre and The Yale Cabaret. Seattle productions include: The Mystery of Love and Sex, Female of The Species, Eurydice, The Clean House and Christmas Carol (ACT Theatre); 7 Brides for Seven Brothers: Man of La Mancha (5th Avenue Theatre); Sherlock Holmes and The American; Problem; Dear Elizabeth; The Hound of The Baskervilles; BOEING, BOEING!, ‘Or, Three Tall Women; Memory House and Bad Dates (The Seattle Repertory Theatre); Robin Hood; 100 Dresses; Dick Whittington and His Cat (Seattle Children’s’ Theater); Seattle Shakespeare Company: The Government Inspector (Seattle Shakespeare Company); New Century Theater; Orange Flower Water (New Century Theater); Romeo and Juliet (Intiman Theatre); Little Women (Book-It Theater); Valley of The Dolls; Vera Wilde; 1984.and Bust ( The Empty Space Theatre).