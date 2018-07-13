‘Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation’: A Perfect Summer Family Film

By Tracy Wang

The third movie in its franchise, ‘Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation’ brings back all the familiar vampires, monsters and humans to us, and it is indeed another lovely family movie.

This time, after the unlikely couple of Mavis (Selena Gomez), a vampire, and Johnny (Andy Samberg), a human, had a son named Dennis (Asher Blinkoff) in the previous movie, we see this monster family still running the Hotel Transylvania. However, though the hotel is still running well, there seems to be something missing in Dracula’s (Adam Sandler) life. Having been alone after his wife died, Dracula is alone even if he does not want to admit it.

Seeing how stressed her father seems to be, Mavis decides that it is time for a family vacation. Soon, all the family members board a cruise ship called Legacy, and Dracula immediately falls for the lovely captain Erica (Kathryn Hahn). A human who seemingly embraces all monsters, Erica in truth has a secret agenda that is all tied up with her family legacy. Will Dracula and Erica have their happily-ever-after?

Like the previous two films in the franchise, ‘Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation’ is full of some fabulously silly wit that makes us laugh but also reflects on some serious issues or situations in real life. One of such moments arrives when Wayne and Wanda, an exhausted werewolf couple who has too many kids, find out there is a kids’ center onboard, rush to it and dump all their kids there.

Witty and colorful, this third movie again showcases a diverse amount of characters who range from humans to supernatural creatures who only look different from humans, but have the same kind of hearts. Even in Dracula’s family, we have representatives of families of father, daughter, husband, son, and pet, which makes this film a perfect candidate for a family summer film outing.

The diversity makes the film shine with humanity, and responds to what many films lately are talking about, the importance to embrace diversity and differences and to accept and respect instead of to hate. Though this message could be a bit overdone lately, it is still one that needs attention and discussion, and the film captures the heart and souls of those monsters so well that in the end of the movie, we are just looking at them as normal characters who are fun and loving.

However, other than the major theme of embracing differences, we also get some nice doses of father-daughter relationship and what family legacy could entail. A family film that is perfect for the summer, ‘Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation’ perhaps has more heart and soul than many other films we see today.