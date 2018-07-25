David Chan, responsible and accountable leader to end the scandals at the Snohomish County PUD

David Chan, one of very few Asian Elected Officials in Snohomish County is making his move again. He has been a Fire Commissioner for the past 12 years and now he also wants to be the next Commissioner of Snohomish County Public Utility District (PUD). Snohomish PUD is the second largest public utility after Seattle City Light and the 12th largest in the US with more than $ 600 million annual revenue and more than 1,000 employees. It services Snohomish and Island County. David is competing with 4 other candidates for the Primary Election for District 2. District 2 is basically South Snohomish County which includes the cities of Woodway, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Brier, Lynnwood, Mukilteo, Everett, and the unincorporated areas of.

David is a CPA and MBA in Finance. He works as a Business Consultant, he helps organizations achieve higher efficiency and greater profit. As the Chair of Fire District 1 in the last recession, he slashed expenses with no reduction in services by being more efficient. David immigrated to US in 1972 and lived in San Francisco with his family. He got married and moved to the Seattle area to start a family. He worked for two of the largest international accounting firm PWC and Ernst & Young. David described himself as an “Entrepreneur” trapped in a “CPA” body. He did win the “Entrepreneur for the year” in 2006 along with others like Omar & Christine Lee, and James Wong. David had owned a restaurant, a travel agency, whale watching business, and even started a cruise line. Currently, David just focuses on his Business Consulting business. David was also very involved in the Asian Community. He was a Board member on Hong Kong Association of Washington.

What motivates David to run is that he very disturbed of the current scandals and mismanagement of projects in Snohomish PUD resulting in millions of dollars wasted. He has talked to engineers and found out that PUD does not have a good monitoring system for projects. The Commissioners did not ask the tough questions. David thinks the Commissioners should focus on the fast changing industry and to adopt a new vision for the future. PUD must provide efficient services with low costs to attract business into the Snohomish area and to meet the need of the growing population. David will be your representative to hold the management accountable. He is asking the support of the Asian Community and voters for him by Aug 7. You can contact David Chan for any input or questions with the contact information below:

David Chan

Votechan03@gmail.com

425-453-5133