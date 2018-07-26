熱浪來臨前 西雅圖宣佈涼快避難所的地點

西雅圖 (7月23日) – 國家氣象局（National Weather Service）發出西雅圖以及周邊地區過熱警告，從今天上午10點到今天晚上9點。西雅圖市正在著手準備可以給居民乘涼的公眾場所，以及提供在熱浪期間注意安全的提示。

保持身體水分，檢查脆弱的家屬或者鄰居

• 飲用足夠的水。隨時攜帶例如水的飲品，頻繁喝一小口或者飲用。請不要等到口渴才喝水。

• 避免飲用含有咖啡因、酒精以及大量糖分的飲料，因為這些飲料會導致脫水。

• 定期檢查年老或者行動不便的朋友、家庭成員以及鄰居，確保他們保持涼快以及有水飲用。

保護您的寵物

在熱浪下寵物特別脆弱，西雅圖動物收容所（Seattle Animal Shelter）有以下建議：

• 請不要讓您的寵物在無人看管的情況下直接待在陽光底下。提供陰涼的地方給您的寵物休息，例如狗屋、走廊、成蔭的樹下，並提供的水。

• 如果您把寵物留在室內，請打開窗戶、開風扇、提供足夠的水，如果可以的話，盡量把他們留在涼快的地方。

• 不要在無人看管的情況下把寵物留在車內。動物不像人類一樣會出汗，它們透過喘息來保持涼爽。動物踩的座位變熱後會阻止動物從腳掌出汗。車廂溫度快速上升時，會讓它們受困以及不能避暑。

• 如果您要帶寵物外出，請攜帶水。如果在途中因為某事您需要把您的寵物留在車廂，再三思考您是否可以改日再做這件事。這不值得冒險。

• 請避免在酷熱的天氣下讓您的寵物過度做運動。適度的運動是好的，但是在極端的酷熱、肥胖、年老、懷孕以及有潛在疾病的情況下，動物易於虛脫中暑。

• 對於鳥類寵物，在酷熱的中午期間，請小心把鳥籠置離太陽底下。請提供水，以及含有高水分的水果和蔬菜。

圖書館

所有的西雅圖公共圖書館（Seattle Public Library）都配備冷氣，當該地區出現過熱情況時，會用作涼快中心。

• Central Library (1000 4th Ave.)

• Ballard (5614 22nd Ave. N.W.)

• Beacon Hill (2821 Beacon Ave. S.)

• Broadview (12755 Greenwood Ave. N.)

• Capitol Hill (425 Harvard Ave. E.)

• Delridge (5423 Delridge Way S.W.)

• Douglass-Truth (2300 E. Yesler Way)

• Greenwood (8016 Greenwood Ave. N.)

• High Point (3411 S.W. Raymond St.)

• International District / Chinatown (713 8th Ave. S.)

• Madrona-Sally Goldmark (1134 33rd Ave.)

• Magnolia (2801 34th Ave. W.)

• Montlake Branch (2401 24th Ave. E.)

• New Holly (7058 32nd Ave. S.)

• Northgate (10548 5th Ave. N.E.)

• Rainier Beach (9125 Rainier Ave. S.)

• South Park (8604 8th Ave. S.)

• Wallingford (1501 N. 45th St.)

西雅圖中心（Seattle Center）

西雅圖中心配備冷氣，當該地區出現過熱警告時，會用作涼快中心。

• Seattle Center Armory

• International Fountain

• Fountain of Creation (Dupen Fountain)

長者中心

以下的長者中心配有冷氣以及相當涼爽，對公眾開放。

• Asian Counseling and Referral Service Senior Center (3639 Martin Luther King Way S.)

• Ballard NW Senior Center (5429 32nd Ave. NW)

• Central Area Senior Center (500 30th Ave. S)

• Greenwood Senior Center (525 N. 85th Street)

• International Drop-In Center (7301 Beacon Ave. S.)

• Pike Market Senior Center and Food Bank (85 Pike St, #200)

• The Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon St)

• Southeast Seattle Senior Center (4655 South Holly St)

• South Park Senior Center (8201 10th Ave. S. #4)

• Sunshine Garden Chinese Senior Community Center (611 S. Lane St.) housed in the Chinese Information and Service Center

• Wallingford Community Senior Center (4649 Sunnyside Ave. N, Suite 140)

游泳池或水邊

淺水池：

• Hiawatha Community Center, 2700 California Ave. SW

• Bitter Lake Community Center, 13035 Linden Ave. N

• South Park Community Center, 8319 8th Ave. S

• Cal Anderson Park, 1635 11th Ave.

• Dahl Playfield, 7700 25th Ave. NE

• East Queen Anne, 160 Howe St.

• E.C. Hughes, 2805 SW Holden St.

• Soundview, 1590 NW 90th St.

• Wallingford, 4219Wallingford Ave. N

• Delridge Community Center, 4501 Delridge Way SW

• Beacon Hill, 1902 13th Ave. S

• Gilman Playground, 926 NW 54th St.

• Peppi’s Playground, 3233 E Spruce St.

• Powell Barnett Park, 352 Martin Luther King Way

• Ravenna Park, 5520 Ravenna Ave. NE

• Sandel Playground, 9053 1st Ave. NW

• View Ridge Playfield, 4408 NE 70th St.

• Green Lake, N 73rd and E Green Lake Dr. N

• Lincoln Park, 8600 Fauntleroy Ave. SW

• Magnuson, eastern end of NE 65th St.

• Van Asselt, 2820 S Myrtle St.

• Volunteer Park, 1400 E Galer St

每日噴水公園：

• Ballard Commons, 5701 22nd Ave. NW

• Beacon Mountain at Jefferson Park, 3901 Beacon Ave. S

• John C. Little, 6961 37th Ave. S

• Lower Judkins, 2150 S Norman St.

• Georgetown Playfield, 750 S Homer St.

• Highland Park, 1100 SW Cloverdale

• Lake Union Park, 860 Terry Ave. N

• Miller Community Center, 330 19th Ave. E

• Northacres Park, 12800 1st Ave. NE

• Pratt Park, 1800 S Main St.

• Yesler Terrace Park, 917 E Yesler Way

有救生員的海灘：

• Matthews, 9300 51st Ave. NE

• Madison, 1900 43rd Ave. E

• Mt. Baker, 2301 Lake Washington Blvd. S

• Seward, 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S

• West Green Lake, 7312 W Green Lake Dr.

• East Green Lake, 7201 E Green Lake Dr. N

• Magnuson, park entrance at NE 65th and Sand Point Way NE

• Madrona, 853 Lake Washington Blvd.

• Pritchard Beach, 8400 55th S

室外泳池：

• “Pop” Mounger Pool, 2535 32nd W

• Colman Pool, 8603 Fauntleroy Way SW