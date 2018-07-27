‘Mission: Impossible-Fallout’: Cruise Takes Us on Another Ride of Impossible Missions

By Tracy Wang

After ‘Mission: Impossible-Rogue Nation’ in 2015, fans of the ‘Mission: Impossible’ film series have been waiting for the next one to come out, and it is exciting to know that ‘Mission: Impossible-Fallout’ does not disappoint its worldwide fans and critics.

Like the last five films in the series, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) is set out to complete some pretty impossible missions once again. On the chase of three plutoniums that have the power to destroy a large part of the world, Hunt and his IMF team lose the plutoniums because of the choice of one person over millions. Now, he needs to find them again, and saves the world once again.

However, his problems are far from over. As his chase of the plutoniums end up freeing an old enemy, he now faces the doubts coming from the CIA. Desperate to prove his loyalty and save the world from those plutoniums, he sets out with some former allies and faces the vengeances from some enemies. What will he have to achieve this time in order to save the world?

Though we have already seen Hunt pull off many impossible tasks, we are yet again ready to dive into the world of the IMF, and join Hunt’s thrilling ride across cities and countries. Fortunately, Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie did not let us down in ‘Mission: Impossible-Fallout’. The balance of romance, action and wit is carefully and beautifully executed.

With superb cinematography and excellent performances from the actors, this film is on the road to be yet another action blockbuster. Under McQuarrie’s camera lens, we experience firsthand the joy, wit and loss of Hunt and other characters, and the performances of Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan, and Vanessa Kirby add so much more flavor and style to this film.

As the love interest of Hunt, but also a former MI6 agent, Ilsa Faust played by Ferguson again awes the audiences with her seemingly cold but in truth warm and sensitive demeanor. Her unflinching stance paired with her eyes that tell all the untold stories makes her the heroine that we admire and look forward to watching.

Other than Ilsa, Hunt’s relationship with his ex-wife, Julia Meade-Hunt (Monaghan), is also a highlight of the plot. Outside of the immense amount of wit and clever plot twists that throw even some of the critics out of their seats, the film remains to be deeply human because of Hunt’s relationship with his two team members as well as the romances that are surprising and touching.

‘Mission: Impossible-Fallout’ will be the first of its series to be released in RealD 3D, and with the summer weather in full force, what could be better than a bag of popcorn and a cup of cold drink while watching one of the best action films of all time?