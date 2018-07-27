Weekly Events | 西城好看

【看舞蹈 Dance 】

夏季舞蹈盡在中心

日期：7月19日至28日

時間：5:00 p.m./ 8:00 p.m.

地點：西雅圖話劇團

票價：$20 – $40

詳情：https://arcdance.org

現在已經是第10個年頭，中心系列的夏季舞蹈已經確立了其作為西雅圖首映舞蹈活動之一的聲譽，融合了現代舞和古典芭蕾之間的形式，由當地，國內和國際藝術家精心編排。 今年的節目由多元化的舞蹈指導和舞蹈家組成，包括Bruce McCormick, Wen Wei Wang, Jason Ohlberg, Marika Brussel 和 Paul Destrooper，提供了一個突破性的五個世界首演作品。

Summer Dance at the Center

When: July 19 – 28

Time: 5:00 p.m./ 8:00 p.m.

Where: Seattle Repertory Theatre

Tickets: $20 – $40

Info: https://arcdance.org

Now in its 10th year, the Summer Dance at the Center series has firmly established its reputation as one of Seattle’s premiere dance events, with its blending of forms between modern dance and classical ballet choreographed and performed by local, national, and international artists. This years program offers a groundbreaking five world premiere pieces by a diverse roster of choreographers and dancers including Bruce McCormick, Wen Wei Wang, Jason Ohlberg, Marika Brussel and Paul Destrooper.

【音樂劇 Musical 】

髮膠明星夢

日期：7月6至29日

時間：2 p.m. / 7:30 p.m. / 8 p.m.

地點：Everett Performing Arts Center

詳情：https://issaquah.villagetheatre.org

隨著《髮膠明星夢為》為娛樂帶來新的意義，這個全新的舞台製作將會充滿鄉村劇場 (Village Theatre) 獨特的風格。 Tracy Turnblad是一個擁有很多頭髮，夢想更大的大女孩：在國家電視台上跳舞，摒棄當選的青少年女王，贏得當地萬人迷的喜愛，並整合電視網絡……所有這一切都沒有讓她感到沮喪 ！ 這部曾獲東尼獎和戲劇台獎的最佳音樂劇教會我們在爭取平等權利的鬥爭中審視膚色和大小。

Hairspray

When: July 6 – 29

Time: 2 p.m. / 7:30 p.m. / 8 p.m.

Where: Everett Performing Arts Center

Info: https://issaquah.villagetheatre.org

This all-new stage production will be bursting with Village Theatre’s unique flair, as Hairspray gives new meaning to BIG entertainment. Tracy Turnblad is a big girl with big hair and an even bigger dream: to dance her way onto national TV, dethrone the reigning teen queen, win the affections of the local heartthrob, and integrate a TV network… all without denting her ‘do! The Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical teaches us to look past skin color and size in the fight for equal rights.

【節日 Festival】

貝爾維尤藝術博覽會

日期：7月27至29日

時間：星期五至六 9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. / 星期日 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

地點：貝爾維尤廣場和貝爾維尤藝術博物館

詳情：https://www.bellevuearts.org/artsfair

貝爾維尤藝術博物館博覽會 (BAM) 舉辦了西北地區規模最大，屢獲殊榮的藝術和手工藝節。 超過300位鼓舞人心的藝術家，將在本週末展示獨特的手工藝和藝術品。 這個市場代表著現代，傳統和新興的作品。 除了這種獨特的購物體驗，這個藝術博覽會還提供免費節目，包括：BAM展覽，KIDSfair，聲音和運動舞台，食品卡車等等。 自1947年以來，BAM ARTSfair一直是我們社區的年度聚會場所，也是連接藝術，工藝和設計世界的絕佳方式！

Bellevue Arts Museum Arts Fair

When: July 27 – 29

Time: Fri – Sat 9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. / Sun 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Bellevue Square & Bellevue Arts Museum

Info: https://www.bellevuearts.org/artsfair

Bellevue Arts Museum hosts the largest, award-winning arts & crafts festival in the Northwest. Shop from over 300 inspiring artists showcasing unique, handmade craft and art. This marketplace represents modern, traditional, and emerging work. In addition to this unique shopping experience, BAM ARTSfair offers free programming including: BAM Exhibitions, KIDSfair, the Sound & Movement Stage, food trucks, and much more. Since 1947, BAM ARTSfair has been the annual gathering place for our community and a great way to connect to the world of art, craft, and design!