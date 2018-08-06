Film Review: Christopher Robin

By Valeree Ye

When you see a bear and it wears a red shirt that just barely covers its tummy you think? Pooh! Winnie-the-Pooh that is and the hundred acre wood. As Disney grew the character since the sixties, we have seen many different concepts of Winnie-the-Pooh and it keeps changing. The new movie Christopher Robin brought an interesting twist for all the adults that grew up in with Winnie-the-Pooh. Watching the Disney channel with my son I do not see Christopher Robin anymore. Seeing this movie and how they focused on him was inviting.

The opening of the movie contained the original elements of the Book Winnie-the-Pooh. The artwork was kept the same and brought to life with live action. The pictures and live action felt as if it was all happening in my mind back to when I read the book. They did not play too much on the story but skipped to the main points of the movie. The farewell for Christopher Robin took a minute to sink in. It was the introduction to adulthood. The mundane and gloomy London gave adulthood that very feeling.

Seeing Christopher Robin as an adult that experienced hardships in his life created a connection with the viewers that had grown up with these classic stories. The movie was for an older viewing, my son (only four-years-old) found some parts boring and unexciting. Whereas I found then compelling and true to how my generation that grew up with Winnie-the-Pooh are adults and lost their luster for imagination. The setting was very whimsical and every scene was picture perfect. Every cell of the film could be made into poster or photos for Disney fans everywhere.

The family dynamic is a hard-working father and a kind mother and the single child that was longing for a father to notice her. Throughout the whole movie, Christopher Robin is trying to find himself again, he is lost in the world of adulthood without any care of laughing, imagination, and creativity. As the viewer, you can already see that the answer was right in front of him. He just needed a little help from his friends and some magic.

The ending, as any Disney movie is a “Happy Ending”. Honestly, can you see it any other way? After watching the movie it felt as if Walt Disney directed this movie himself. The feeling, the characteristic, and the imagination all were there; the same feeling from the movies he created while alive. If you had to go see a movie and wanted to feel as if you were seven-years-old again then this is the movie to see. It made me want to cry as I got to remember my childhood watching Winnie-the-Pooh or reading the books of his grand adventures with Christopher Robin.

