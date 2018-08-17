Crazy Rich Asians: I have complaints to make

by Zita Lam

With all the glamorous illusions building up prior to the release date, it is normal to think this novel-based movie is just another over-the-top romance comedy. I, like many others, was expecting a good time laughing and clapping to the cheesy lines. Just an easy two-hours you’d spend in the theater, and think about dinner as soon as you walk out of there. I mean, a movie with an all-Asian cast, what’s the charm anyway? Without further ado, here are my complaints about this movie.

How dare you make me think?

I, like many others, was slapped in the face for thinking this magnificent production doesn’t get any better than the catchy storyline. “Ouch!” It is not only because I have underestimated the movie, but also because how real it can get. Despite the fantasy world where the characters are wealthy beyond imagination, Crazy Rich Asians is still relatable. At the end of the day, it is a story about bravery, love, and ourselves.

Based on the best-selling book by Singaporean–American novelist Kevin Kwan, Crazy Rich Asians welcomes us to the exclusive life of Asia’s wealthiest families. Nick Young (Henry Golding) might be famous as the sole heir to his family fortune in Asia, he is just an ordinary lover to Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), a professor of economics at New York University. It is not until they arrive Singapore, Rachel then realizes that it is “the royal family of Asia” she is dealing with.

Being a single-mom-raised child who isn’t born in a prominent family, Rachel immediately receives criticism and disdain from the crowd. Among the opponents, Eleanor Young (Michelle Yeoh), Nick’s controlling mother is the biggest obstacle in the lovebirds’ relationship. The fight between Eleanor and Rachel is not only about the class differences, but also one’s value toward “family.” As much courage as Rachel needs to stand her ground, she has to be her own warrior to fight for love. Aren’t we all Rachel sometimes in our lives – soaked by the fear of disapproval and the fear of being not enough?

It ruined my makeup!

Crazy Rich Asians is undoubtedly funny! There are a lot of surprises in the movie and you just don’t know what to expect! What annoys me is how it ruined my makeup by making me cry with laughter. Luckily, I am not the only one. You will find audiences who can’t stop laughing and clapping during the movie, to the point where you can’t hear the next lines.

Besides the fun elements, director Jon M. Chu has done an incredible job in triggering emotions. Aside from Nick and Rachel, the story also revolves around the relationship between “the famous cousin” Astrid Teo (Gemma Chan) and husband Michael Teo (Pierre Png). While everyone thinks it must be fortunate to marry Astrid, “the icon”, the struggles and the pressures are devouring a self-made man like Michael. Instead of fighting for love, Michael lets inferiority get in the way of his relationship.

At the end of the movie, Astrid refuses to continuously hide her true self in front of her loved one. She says to her husband: “It’s not my job to make you feel like a man. I can’t make you what you are not.” The truth is, we need the courage to be ourselves before we can love.

It costs me money

Amazing cast is another reason I will watch this movie again; hence, it is going to cost me another ticket. If you have ever watched the ABC TV series “Fresh Off The Boat,” you’d know Constance Wu is a natural humorist. In this comedy, I am glad to see Wu has an opportunity to bring her talents into the production. She shows the world her capabilities and potentials in acting and she has the magic to speak to the audiences.

Other unmissable casts in this movie also include Ken Jeong, Nico Santos, Harry Shum Jr., Remy Hii, and Tan Kheng Hua. Awkwafina, who plays Rachel’s friend Goh Peik Lin, is definitely one of the highlights of the movie. Her outstanding performance has made a great balance between the crying and laughing. However, in any way, make sure to take some tissues with you before heading to the theater.