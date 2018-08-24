The Witching Hour: Nordo’s 10th Season of live theater, innovative cuisine, and original music.

This Fall, Café Nordo presents the world premiere of The Witching Hour, an immersive culinary event that will transform their Pioneer Square brick-box dinner theater into the forgotten wing of a natural history museum where a gathering of self-styled occultists, reading from an ancient text, unwittingly unleash the five Nocturnal Fears – Harm, Loneliness, Failure, Filth and Chaos. As the humans scramble to patch the fabric of darkness the audience enjoys a “four-course meal” of interactive and innovative cuisine with the charmingly beleaguered sprites in Nordo’s employ. With frothy cocktails and genuine scares, this evening is for adults only.

Created by co-artistic directors Terry Podgorski and Erin Brindley, The Witching Hour mixes a potent potion of horror, jaw-dropping design, and camp comedy that taps into the vein of pop culture satirists like Joss Whedon and Christopher Guest. With an original score by award-winning composer Annastasia Workman (performed live by Café Nordo’s house band), immersive set design by Terry Podgorski, and sound design by Evan Mosher, The Witching Hour will satisfy all of the darkest desires of the fall season.

Directed by Erin Brindley, The Witching Hour will feature performances by Tatiana Pavela, Keala Milles, Ronnie Hill, Cody Smith, Jesse Parce, Tom Dang and Opal Peachey. Inventive monster costume design by Fantasia Rose and Indira Schlag is a visual articulation of humankind’s struggle with our inner demons. Nordo defines a new genre with this fall’s most exciting “Mon-Com”.

The Witching Hour opens on Thursday, Sept. 20 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 18. Purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.cafenordo.com. Age Requirement: 21+.

About Café Nordo

Food, like theater – and to that end, life itself – is a communal experience. Routines are safe and comforting, predictable and pleasant. Café Nordo was born to shake things up; it’s a seismic culinary event wrapped in an unpredictable theatrical experience. Erin Brindley and Terry Podgorski created Café Nordo in 2009 with their pop-up food show, A Modern American Chicken. They have since reinvented the concept of dinner theater with 10 years of original, immersive theatrical productions that have garnered critical praise and a loyal subscriber base. In 2015, they moved into a permanent venue called “Nordo’s Culinarium” where the Elliot Bay Book Company once lived in historic Pioneer Square. Café Nordo’s menus are created through relationships with local farmers, ranchers, and fisherman; Café Nordo’s shows are born from the hive mind of inventive composers, actors, visual artists, and carpenters. While the address now remains the same from show to show, every other element will be a complete surprise for both frequent guests and first-timers.