Weekly Events | 西城好看

【電影節 Film Festival 】

北本德電影節

日期：8月23至26日

地點：北本德遊客中心 / 北本德劇院

詳情：http://northbendfilmfest.com

作為Twin Peaks最受歡迎的熱門拍攝地點，北本德將於2018年8月23日至26日成為北本德電影節的舉辦地。利用該城鎮曾經激發神奇和神秘的能量，該節日將著手填補太平洋西北地區觀眾的節目空白，並為新興電影製作人提供一個平台。 NBFF將直接與北本德鎮合作，為當地社區，西北創意人和國家類型電影業共同享受。 除了精心策劃的電影節目之外，北本德電影節的第一版將包括特別放映，電影製作人講座，VR組件和互動活動。

North Bend Film Festival

When: August 23 – 26

Where: North Bend Visitors Center / North Bend Theatre

Info: http://northbendfilmfest.com

Best known as the original shooting location for cult-hit and recently re-birthed Twin Peaks, North Bend will be home to the North Bend Film Festival from August 23rd to the 26th, 2018. Using the town’s fantastical and mysterious energy that once inspired David Lynch, the festival will set out to fill the void of programming for the progressive audiences in the Pacific Northwest, and to provide a platform for emerging filmmakers. Working directly with the town of North Bend, NBFF will be an event for the local community, Northwest creatives, and national genre film industry to enjoy together. The first edition of the North Bend Film Festival will feature special screenings, filmmaker talks, a VR component, and interactive events in addition to the highly curated film program.

【看戲劇 Drama 】

慈善規則

日期：8月4至25日

時間：7:30 p.m.

地點：西雅圖中心劇院 (Armory)

詳情：http://www.soundtheatrecompany.org/

Sound Theatre Company 繼續他們2018年「人類家庭」的季節，西雅圖首映的《慈善規則》邁向更激進的包容主題。 老一代在這個具有挑釁性和顛覆性的戲劇中與年輕人發生衝突，已故的約翰·貝魯索（John Belluso）是一位捍衛殘疾人誠實寫照的劇作家。 蒙蒂，一個聰明，奇怪的父親，患有腦性麻痺，並使用輪椅，與他的看守女兒在這個戲劇的核心難以忘懷的關係，與現代美國社會中的殘疾和邊緣化的意義。 在這次西雅圖首映式中，Sound Theatre Company 為當地觀眾打造了一條新的道路，因為它突出了從生活體驗中汲取的真實敘事。

The Rules of Charity

When: August 4 – 25

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Center Theatre at the Armory – Seattle Center

Info: http://www.soundtheatrecompany.org/

Sound Theatre Company continues their 2018 season The Human Family: Towards a Radical Inclusion with the Seattle premiere of The Rules of Charity. The older generation clashes with the younger in this provocative and subversive play by the late John Belluso, a playwright who championed honest portrayals of people with disabilities. Monty, a brilliant, queer father who has Cerebral Palsy and uses a wheelchair, spars with his caretaker daughter in the haunting relationship at the heart of this play that examines what it means to be disabled and marginalized in modern American society. In this Seattle premiere, Sound Theatre forges a new path for local audiences as it highlights authentic narratives that emerge from lived experience.

【看展覽 Exhibition】

亞歷克斯·卡茨：印刷生活

日期：結束於2018年10月14日

時間：週一和週二休息; 週三至週日11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; 每月第一個免費星期五 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

地點：Bellevue Art Museum

詳情：https://www.bellevuearts.org

被喻為美國藝術領域60年來的主要人物，亞歷克斯·卡茨以其大型繪畫，雕塑和版畫而聞名。 自1951年以來，他的作品一曾是200多個個人展和近500個國際集體展覽的主題。《亞歷克斯·卡茨：印刷生活》來自Jordan D. Schnitzer和他的家庭基金會的收藏品展示了一系列版畫，可以追溯到從20世紀60年代末到現在，其中許多從未展出過。 該展覽圍繞著相同圖像和主題的亮度，肖像和變化主題，所有這些都具有透徹的圖形清晰度和敏銳的圖像製作歷史感。 卡茨的作品，就像他的紐約當代安迪沃霍爾一樣，總是與眾不同，但在某些方面總是一樣的。 他把他的版畫稱為「繪畫的最終合成」。

Alex Katz: A Life in Print

When: Ends October 14, 2018

Time: Mon & Tue Closed; Wed – Sun 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Free First Fridays 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Bellevue Art Museum

Info: https://www.bellevuearts.org

A major figure in the world of American figurative art over the past 60 years, Alex Katz is known for his large scale paintings, sculptures, and prints. His work has been the subject of more than 200 solo exhibitions and nearly 500 group exhibitions internationally since 1951. Alex Katz: A Life in Print, Selections from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation showcases a series of prints, dating from the late 1960s to the present day, many of which have never before been exhibited. The exhibition is organized around themes of lightness/airiness, portraiture, and variations around the same images and subjects, all presented with a penetrating graphic clarity and keen sense of the history of image-making. Katz’s work, like his New York contemporary Andy Warhol, is always different, yet, in some ways always the same. He has called his prints the ‘final synthesis of painting.’