‘Juliet, Naked’ Marks A Woman’s Triumph in Taking Her Life into Her Own Hands

By Tracy Wang

With the abundance of action and thrillers recently, it is a nice break to have a romantic comedy coming our way, and though the storyline could be a bit predictable, ‘Juliet, Naked’ has enough heart and soul for us to stay engaged in the one-hour-and-forty-five-minute film.

Annie Platt (Rose Byrne) has a long-term boyfriend, Duncan Thomson (Chris O’Dowd), who is obsessed with the no-longer-singer, Tucker Crowe (Ethan Hawke). Usually in the room, or shrine, that is dedicated to everything Crowe, Duncan is often at odds with Annie because of her lack of interest in Crowe.

As Annie slowly steps into the life of a middle-age woman, she begins to question her life and what she really wants out of her life. A long-time manager of a local museum left by her father, she may be just on the verge of a breakthrough in life, as she begins an pen pal relationship with the Tucker Crowe. What will she decide to do with her life?

A romantic comedy that has its premise on a woman not happy with her life, and about to start a strange relationship with the singer who has fascinated her long-term boyfriend since forever, we are quite certain what we are going to find when we walk into the theater. Sure enough, the story does not take some very exciting or thrilling turns, but the film as a whole is a gem with some beautiful performances from the leading actors and the many realistic themes that it spends time exploring.

Though many comedic moments thrive in the film (Dunkan’s obssession with Crowe, Crowe’s strange family reunion in a hospital), we are nevertheless being taken onto a journey that is abound with discussions on some of life’s most serious topics. No longer being immersed in a romance that is steamy and dream-like, we are instead to get acquainted with a pen-pal relationship-turned romance where both of the characters are still testing the water that has been muddy in the past.

Much more realistic than the rest, ‘Juliet, Naked’ lets us into the life of a woman who is still trying to decide what she wants with her life, and a life of a father who is not quite ready to be a father (though he already has far too many children). The portrayal of their day-to-day concerns and struggles strikes close to our hearts, and the unique pace of the film seems to be just a perfect portrayal of some common but real lives.

Unlike some other films that make your blood boil or make your hands go cold, ‘Juliet, Naked’ is one that is like a nice salty sea breeze that ruffles your clothes slightly and leaves you feeling hopeful and content.