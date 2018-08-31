World Premiere English Translation of César de María’s The Journey of the Saint at ACT Theatre

This September, eSe Teatro returns for a fully staged production of The Journey of the Saint by César de María, selected at last year’s Construction Zone Reading Series. Translated into English and directed by Rose Cano, this script brings timely, laugh-out-loud storytelling to ACTLab. In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the play runs in ACT’s Bullitt Cabaret September 14-30, 2018.

The Journey of the Saint tells the true story of the pilgrimage of Saint Fortunata’s mummified remains from Spain through South America in 1796. The play follows a devout Catholic actor and an atheist theatrical-effects specialist as they traverse the Atlantic Ocean, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Peru, with the saint in their arms and the Inquisition hot on their tails.

Prize-winning Peruvian playwright, César de María, has written over 20 plays since 1978, many of which were produced to major acclaim in Lima, Peru’s capital. Written in 2015, María says of his irreverent and controversial play: “How much should we believe? How much should we doubt? These questions were the starting point for the true history of a miracle that seems like a scam or… the true history of a scam that seems like a miracle.”

Director Rose Cano says, “I am thrilled to be premiering this production during National Hispanic Heritage Month. César’s brilliance lies in addressing relevant complex issues in the framework of a comedy, while weaving in the many cultures of South America using actors, puppets, pirates, and a mummy traveling and making miracles for the church.”

Pablo Lopez and Paul Sobrie lead the cast that also features Jason Salazar, Alexsair Farias, Sofia Raquel Sanchez, and Sydney Maltese. The central character of the saint is represented by a puppet operated by all the actors as they create a musical soundscape, bringing the mummy to life.

The design team includes Robin Macartney (Set Designer), Iris Zacarias (Lighting Designer), Marie Quinn Kramer (Costume Designer), Meg Savlov (Musical Director), and Julieta Vitullo (Dramaturg).

The Journey of the Saint will be performed in The Bullitt Cabaret at ACT. The production opens on September 14, 2018 and runs through September 30, 2018. Tickets start at $35 ($20 for students). Evening performances begin at 7:30pm and matinee performances begin at 2:30pm. There will be an Industry Night performance on Monday, September 24 at 7:30 pm. For tickets and more information, call 206.292.7676 or visit acttheatre.org.

About eSe Teatro

Founded in 2010, eSe Teatro honors self-definition and inclusion, striving to represent all the colors in the “rainbow of brown” of Latinidad and empowering local Latino/a/x artists to create, produce, and promote professional theater in English, Spanish, bilingual, and Spanglish. eSe Teatro provides a voice for Latinx artists as well as Latinx communities by sharing culturally and socially relevant stories through its innovative programming, workshops, and initiatives.