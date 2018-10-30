“On Your Feet!” congas its way to Seattle Paramount Theatre

Based on the life story of seven-time GRAMMY Award® winning international superstar Gloria Estefan and her husband, 19-time GRAMMY Award® winning producer-musician-entrepreneur Emilio Estefan – stars Cuban-American Broadway actress Christie Prades as Gloria Estefan, and acclaimed Puerto Rican performer Ektor Rivera – winner of the Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony and Simon Fuller reality series “Q’Viva! The Chosen” – as Emilio Estefan, the hit Broadway musical ON YOUR FEET! Is now playing at The Paramount Theatre through Oct.28, 2018.

The cast also stars Broadway veteran Nancy Ticotin (West Side Story, In the Heights) as Gloria’s mother, Gloria Fajardo; Alma Cuervo (Beauty and the Beast, Wicked) who created the role, as Gloria’s grandmother, Consuelo; Eddie Noel (Gíbaro Folkloric Dance Company, Puerto Rico) as Gloria’s father, José Fajardo; Ana-Sofia Rodriguez and Carmen Sanchez as Little Gloria; and JeanPaul Medina Solano and Jordan Vergara as Nayib/Young Emilio. Rounding out the ensemble are Anthony Alfaro, Jonathan Arana, Skizzo Arnedillo, Sam J. Cahn, Shadia Fairuz, Adriel Flete, Jennifer Florentino, Devon Goffman, Hector Maisonet, Ilda Mason, Alejandra Matos, Claudia Mulet, Marina Pires, Jeremey Adam Rey, Gabriel Reyes, Maria Rodriguez, Jose Rosario, Jr., Shani Talmor and Claudia Yanez.

Multiple GRAMMY Award®-winning musicians from Miami Sound Machine are also on the road with the National Tour of ON YOUR FEET!, including Music Director Clay Ostwald (keyboards), who is Assistant Music Director of Miami Sound Machine, Teddy Mulet (trombone), Mike Scaglione (reeds), Jorge Casas (bass), who is Music Director of Miami Sound Machine, and Edwin Bonilla (percussion). The other members of the orchestra include Emmanuel Schvartzman (Associate Music Director/keyboards), Jose Ruiz (trumpet), Stephen Flakus (guitar), Jean-Christophe Leroy (percussion) and Colin Taylor (drums).

Born and raised in Miami to Cuban immigrant parents, Christie Prades understudied the role of Gloria in the Broadway production of ON YOUR FEET! Her past regional credits include In the Heights (Vanessa – Broadway World Award winner), West Side Story and The D*Word.

Ektor Rivera returns to the ON YOUR FEET! stage after his performance on Broadway. A musical theater star in Puerto Rico, he has appeared in productions of Rent, Hairspray, Godspell, High School Musical, The Outsiders and The Mousetrap (San Juan Performing Arts Center and Tapia Theater). Stateside, he has appeared in Broadway and Beyond (Richard Jay-Alexander dir./Walt Disney Theater) and Q’Viva! The Chosen (Jamie King dir./Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas), in which he was cast from the reality television show of the same name. Rivera has appeared in films and additional television programs including “Incógnita,” “Nene Lindo,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” numerous national and international advertising campaigns.

Gloria Estefan has sold more than 100 million records and sold out stadiums around the world. Emilio and Gloria Estefan together have won 26 GRAMMY Awards® – but their music is only half the story. From the heart of Havana to the streets of Miami came a cultural phenomenon unlike anything the music industry had ever seen. ON YOUR FEET! is the new Broadway musical that follows the Estefans’ journey to superstardom, set to their chart-topping, smash hits, including “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “1-2-3,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Mi Tierra,” Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” and “Reach,” in addition to an original song written by Gloria and her daughter Emily Estefan.

ON YOUR FEET! is directed by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray) and choreographed by Tony Award® nominee & Olivier Award® winner Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, Memphis), with an original book by Academy Award® winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman, The Bodyguard Musical).

Completing the creative team are four-time Tony-nominated Scenic Designer David Rockwell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), Tony-nominated Costume Designer Emilio Sosa (Porgy & Bess), Tony Award®-winning Lighting Designer Kenneth Posner (Wicked, Hairspray), Tony Award®-winning Sound Designer Steve Kennedy, SCK Sound Design (Lady Day, Guys and Dolls), Projections by Darrel Maloney, and Hair & Wig Designer Charles G. LaPointe (Beautiful, Newsies). With Music Direction by Clay Ostwald (Miami Sound Machine), ON YOUR FEET! features Orchestrations by Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan, Arrangements by Lon Hoyt (Hairspray), Dance Arrangements and Dance Orchestrations by Oscar Hernandez (The Capeman).

ON YOUR FEET! is produced by James L. Nederlander and Estefan Enterprises, Inc. in partnership with Bernie Yuman. Now celebrating its 100th anniversary, the Nederlander Organization, led by James L. Nederlander, President, continues the tradition of operating historic theatres, as well as producing and presenting the best in theatrical entertainment and concert events. Bernie Yuman, an illustrious figure in the entertainment industry and long-time friend and business associate of the Estefans, serves as Executive Producer. Yuman produced and managed Siegfried & Roy, one of the most successful and longest running shows in Las Vegas history.