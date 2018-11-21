Enchant Christmas Market at Safeco Field

The Enchant Christmas debut in the Emerald City is complete with its festive Christmas Market, inside Safeco Field, filled with seasonal joy and unique gifts for the whole family. Local and international vendors showcase artisan jewelry, bags, ornaments, chocolates, and more.

Inside the market see hand-blown glass art from glassybaby, glass ornaments, and candlesticks from Unique Ornaments, and handmade blankets and jewelry from Native Creations. Join Urban Craft Uprising and celebrate local makers in a specially curated selection of their very best vendors. Vendors rotate during the 35 nights of Enchant Christmas, so stop by and shop often.

Enchant Christmas features the World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze, an ice skating trail, visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, live entertainment, and more. Enchant Christmas runs November 23 – December 20, 2018, and tickets are available for purchase at EnchantChristmas.com.

Enchant Christmas is produced by Vancouver-based Shine Lighting Group, Inc., a professional Christmas light company serving Canada and the U.S. since 2010. Shine specializes in the design and implementation of tailor-made lighting experiences for public spaces. Their passion is crafting a visual experience that encourages interaction and creates a festive atmosphere for guests to enjoy. For more information, visit ShineMoreLight.com.

DATES

November 23 – December 30, 2018

Select Mondays – 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday – 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Friday, Saturday – 4:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

TICKETS:

Single Weekday Tickets start at $19.99

Single Weekend Tickets start at $23.99

Family 4-Packs start at $64.99

VIP Tickets start at 64.99

Season Passes start at $49.99