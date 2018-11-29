Weekly Events | 西城好看

【歌舞 Burlesque】

Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker

When： Dec. 7-30

Where: The Triple Door

Info: http://verlaineandmccann.com

Lily Verlaine and Jasper McCann snowstorm into Seattle’s illustrious Triple Door this December for the 13th annual installment of Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker, an award-winning wintertime spectacle that gives the traditional ballet a bawdy makeover. Featuring top-notch local dance talent, opulent custom costuming, and original choreography from classically trained, internationally recognized artist Lily Verlaine. This season’s production features original music arrangements inspired by the classic Tchaikovsky ballet score by arranged by Jasper McCann and music scholars Kate Olson and Michael Owcharuk, played live by a nine-piece orchestra that features some of the best jazz musicians in the Pacific Northwest. All your favorite characters will be back, including Lily Verlaine’s Sugar Plum Fairy, Tory Peil’s “toreadora” Hot Chocolate, the light-juggling magic of Babette La Fave, and the ever-lovable Snowflakes.

甜蜜之地:滑稽的胡桃夾子

時間： 12月7日至30日

地點：The Triple Door

信息：http://verlaineandmccann.com

今年12月，莉莉·韋萊恩(Lily Verlaine)和賈斯珀·麥肯(Jasper McCann)在西雅圖著名的 The Triple Door處上演了第13屆年度《甜蜜之地:滑稽的胡桃夾子》(Land of the Sweets: the Burlesque Nutcracker) 。這個獲獎節目，成為了西雅圖的一道冬季景觀，它為傳統芭蕾舞劇帶來了一場情色的的大變身。這裏具有一流的本地舞蹈人才；豐富的定制服裝；從編舞到排練，都由國際公認的藝術家莉莉·魏爾倫親自操刀。這一季的作品以柴可夫斯基的經典芭蕾曲目為靈感，由Jasper McCann、音樂學者Kate Olson和Michael Owcharuk編排，由太平洋西北部最好的爵士音樂家組成的九人樂團現場演奏。所有你喜歡的角色都會回歸，包括莉莉·弗萊尼的糖梅子仙女，托裡·皮爾的「托瑞朵拉（toreadora）」熱巧克力，La Fave的輕靈魔術，以及漫天的可愛雪花。

【音樂劇 Musical 】

Annie

When：Nov. 23 – Dec. 30

Where: 5th Avenue Theatre

Info: https://www.5thavenue.org/show/annie

Annie is a musical about a fiercely independent little girl whose unflappable spirit helps her fight for a better life. And who better to bring the show to life than a sensational team of women who have walked in those very shoes? With choreography by Kelli Foster-Warder (Ragtime) and music direction by Caryl Fantel (Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn) and staging by Billie Wildrick in her 5th Avenue Theatre directorial debut, this is a musical celebration of hope, optimism, and persistence.

《安妮》

時間：11月23日-12月30日

地點：第五大道劇院

信息：https://www.5thavenue.org/show/annie

《安妮》是一部關於一個非常獨立的小女孩的音樂劇，她鎮定沉穩的個性幫助她為更好的生活而奮鬥。還有誰能比一群穿著高跟鞋的女性更能讓這部劇生動起來呢？凱麗·福斯特·沃德(Kelli Foster-Warder)，代表作：拉格泰姆，作為編舞；卡里爾·範泰爾(Caryl Fantel)，代表作：《歐文·柏林假日酒店》作為音樂指導；比莉·威爾德里克(Billie Wildrick)在第五大道劇院的導演處女作中擔任舞臺表演，這是一場充滿希望、樂觀和堅持的音樂慶典。

【節日 Festival】

Winter Beer Festival

When： Nov.30 and Dec. 1

Where: Hangar 30 in Magnuson Park

Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/249287939068074/

The beloved Winter Beer Festival takes place at Hangar 30 in Magnuson Park in the Sand Point neighborhood of Seattle, November 30th and December 1st. This holiday tasting event benefits the Washington Brewers Guild and will feature more than 50 local breweries. Don’t miss this year’s beer lineup, which will include some of the season’s best dark malty stouts, robust winter warmers, barrel-aged gems and many more unique beers.

冬日啤酒節

時間：11月30日和12月1日

地點：Hangar 30 in Magnuson Park

信息：https://www.facebook.com/events/249287939068074/

人們喜愛的冬季啤酒節於11月30日至12月1日在西雅圖沙角附近馬格努森公園的30號機庫舉行。這個節日品酒活動由華盛頓釀酒者協會贊助，將有50多家當地啤酒廠參加。不要錯過今年的啤酒陣容，其中將包括一些本季最好的黑麥芽黑啤，強勁的冬日取暖神器，還有桶裝陳釀和一些其他品質獨特的啤酒。