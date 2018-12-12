Sarah Ruhl’s Contemporary Comedy The Clean House at As If Theatre Company

As If Theatre Company (AITC), newly created by local theatre artists, Cindy Giese French, Amy Gentry, and Molly Hall, has scheduled their first show at the historic Kenmore Community Club February 8-24, 2019. Sarah Ruhl’s award-winning play, The Clean House, will be the debut production for AITC and the company is thrilled to announce the cast lead by director Carissa Meisner Smit.

The ensemble cast features Devika Bhagwat, Terry Boyd, Cindy Giese French, Amy Gentry, and Carolynne Wilcox. Of The Clean House, Meisner Smit says “I have fallen in love with these characters. Each one is a well-rounded, fully-realized adult, not just a one-dimensional prop to fulfill a function of the plot. I love that the majority of them are in their 50s or older – and are passionate beings grasping for happiness. To a great extent the play is a celebration of women, their solidarity and their emotional resilience.”

Blending whimsical humor with wisdom and compassion, The Clean House is a romantic comedy about love, sex, death – and finding the perfect joke – proving that shared laughter can heal almost anything. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize, The New York Times called it “One of the finest and funniest plays you’re likely to see.”

Tickets on sale now. For more information, visit www.asiftheatre.com.

Performances: February 8-24, 2019

Opening Night – Friday, February 8

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm. Sundays at 5:00pm

ASL performance Friday, Feb 22. To reserve ASL seating, contact admin@asiftheatre.com after purchasing tickets.

Tickets are $25 ($20 for students/ seniors) and available at BrownPaperTickets.com and at the door. Direct link: https://asif.bpt.me