Weekly Events | 西城好看

【看音樂劇 Musical】

《愛在高地》

日期：11月23至12月30日

地點：Bagley Wright Theatre

詳情：https://www.seattlerep.org

《愛在高地》講述了紐約華盛頓高地附近一個充滿活力的社區的普遍故事 – 那裡角落酒窖的咖啡清淡而甜美，窗戶總是打開的，微風帶著三代音樂的節奏。這是一個處於變革邊緣，充滿希望，夢想和壓力的社區，每人各自都有個掙扎—決定哪些傳統需要被繼承，哪些傳統需要被遺棄。

In the Heights

When: Nov. 23 – Dec. 30

Where: Bagley Wright Theatre

Info: https://www.seattlerep.org

In the Heights tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood-a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It’s a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams, and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.

【聖誕戲劇 Christmas Play 】

《聖誕頌歌》

日期：11月23至12月28日

地點：ACT Theatre

詳情：https://acttheatre.org

查爾斯·狄更斯的經典故事，亦是至今最受歡迎的聖誕故事之一，曾在世界各地以不同語言改編成電影和電視劇。背景落在維多利亞時期的倫敦，主角Scrooge 顧名思意是一位吝嗇商人，十分討厭這喜慶節日。就在一個下雪的聖誕前夕，他被聖誕節的過去，現在和未來的幽靈探訪，嚇得他相當害怕之餘，亦展示了這節日的真正精神。

A Christmas Carol

When: Nov. 23 – Dec. 28

Where: ACT Theatre

Info: https://acttheatre.org

It’s ACT’s 43rd production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, adapted by Gregory A. Falls. Directed by Kurt Beattie, this celebrated adaptation follows the original Dickens tale taking audiences along on Ebenezer Scrooge’s transformational journey through time. Three ghostly visitors help Scrooge get into the holiday spirit, leading him on a trip through Christmases past, present, and future.

【嘉年華 Festival & Fair】

冬季假日市集

日期：12月16日（星期日）

時間：上午10:00 – 下午4:00

地點：Fremont Sunday Market

票價：免費

詳情：https://www.facebook.com/events/1244854205656789/

西雅圖最受歡迎的戶外冬季假日集市於12月16日返回弗里蒙特！ 美味的路邊街頭小食，享用冬季早午餐和遊覽當地商店，市民可以購買在市集中購買節日禮物！

Winter Feast Holiday Bazaar

When: Sunday, Dec. 16

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Where: Fremont Sunday Market

Ticket: Free

Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1244854205656789/

Seattle’s favorite outdoor winter holiday bazaar returns to Fremont on December 16th! Join to explore local street food for winter brunch and shop locally for your holiday gift ideas!