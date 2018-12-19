Celebrate Lunar New Year at Tulalip Resort Casino



Tulalip Resort Casino invites you to celebrate the Year of the Pig in 2019 on February 5, 2019. The event will be held in the gorgeous and newly remodeled Orca Ballroom and will feature live Dragon Dancers and Night of the Stars Asian entertainment.



Tulalip Resort Casino provides every amenity to make sure your Chinese New Year’s celebration begins successfully. They have professional Casino Hosts fluent in a variety of languages to make sure that everyone is welcomed with Tulalip VIP hospitality. All guest rooms feature complimentary tea and slippers (red slippers are available upon request). Teakettles are available upon request also.



While Tulalip Resort Casino is widely recognized as having the best chefs and restaurants in Washington, especially the famous Heritage Salmon traditionally prepared at Blackfish, it also features Journeys East, a Zen-inspired Asian restaurant. With regional cuisines for every palette, Journeys is the perfect location to continue the Lunar New Year celebration.



Tickets are available for purchase for $25 at www.ticketmaster.com or service charge free at the Tulalip Box Office on December 14, 2018, at 10AM PST. Further details can be found at www.tulalipresortcasino.com.