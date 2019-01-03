14/48: The World’s Quickest Theater Festival Returns to ACTLab for Its 10th Year

By
Staff
-

Photo by Joe Iano

In 2009, The 14/48 Projects brought their quirky, innovative, fast-paced festival form to ACTLab (then called The Central Heating Lab). Since then, 14/48: The World’s Quickest Theater Festival (14/48: TWQTF) has kicked off each ACTLab season for close to a decade.

January 2019 will not only mark The 14/48 Projects’ 10th appearance as part of ACTLab, but also provide another opportunity to bring its unique brand of theatre-making to a rapidly growing community of local audiences and artists ready to take on the challenge. The rules are the same, 14 world-premiere plays written, cast, designed, directed, scored, rehearsed, and performed in 48 hours. That same process is repeated for a second weekend in what The Stranger calls “a punishing artistic exercise in speed and endurance.”

“As we look ahead to the next decade, we are excited to extend our reach even further,” says Shawn Belyea, Executive Director. “We are developing a network of 14/48 Festivals both nationally with 14/48: Austin and 14/48: Vashon, and internationally with 14/48: Leicester, 14/48: Wolverhampton, and 14/48: London! We cannot wait to continue connecting communities and artists across the world via this one-of-a-kind mash-up of theatre and sport.”

Photo by Joe Iano


14/48: The World’s Quickest Theater Festival runs January 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2019 in The Falls Theatre at ACT Theatre, 700 Union Street in downtown Seattle. Tickets start at $20. ASL interpretation will be available for all 8:00pm performances. Both Friday 10:30pm performances are Pay-What-You-Can. Senior and Student discounts available. Tickets may be purchased at acttheatre.org, by phone at 206.292.7676, or at the ACT Ticket Office at 700 Union Street.


About The 14/48 Projects

The 14/48 Projects produces all iterations of The World’s Quickest Theater Festival, Theater Anonymous, and many more social theatrical events in Seattle. For more information and a list of artists visit the1448projects.org.


About ACTLab

Launched in 2007, ACTLab serves as a creative partner in art and community. Working with local, national, and international theatre-makers, ACTLab strives to amplify diverse voices and contribute to the growth of both emerging and seasoned artists and companies by providing space for experimentation and collaboration. Through a curated partnership program, ACTLab presents productions by artists working in all performance genres. Recent partners include The Seagull Project, Pratidhwani, and UMO Ensemble.