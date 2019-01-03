14/48: The World’s Quickest Theater Festival Returns to ACTLab for Its 10th Year

Photo by Joe Iano

In 2009, The 14/48 Projects brought their quirky, innovative, fast-paced festival form to ACTLab (then called The Central Heating Lab). Since then, 14/48: The World’s Quickest Theater Festival (14/48: TWQTF) has kicked off each ACTLab season for close to a decade.



January 2019 will not only mark The 14/48 Projects’ 10th appearance as part of ACTLab, but also provide another opportunity to bring its unique brand of theatre-making to a rapidly growing community of local audiences and artists ready to take on the challenge. The rules are the same, 14 world-premiere plays written, cast, designed, directed, scored, rehearsed, and performed in 48 hours. That same process is repeated for a second weekend in what The Stranger calls “a punishing artistic exercise in speed and endurance.”



“As we look ahead to the next decade, we are excited to extend our reach even further,” says Shawn Belyea, Executive Director. “We are developing a network of 14/48 Festivals both nationally with 14/48: Austin and 14/48: Vashon, and internationally with 14/48: Leicester, 14/48: Wolverhampton, and 14/48: London! We cannot wait to continue connecting communities and artists across the world via this one-of-a-kind mash-up of theatre and sport.”

Photo by Joe Iano