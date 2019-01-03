14/48: The World’s Quickest Theater Festival Returns to ACTLab for Its 10th Year

In 2009, The 14/48 Projects brought their quirky, innovative, fast-paced festival form to ACTLab (then called The Central Heating Lab). Since then, 14/48: The World’s Quickest Theater Festival (14/48: TWQTF) has kicked off each ACTLab season for close to a decade.
“As we look ahead to the next decade, we are excited to extend our reach even further,” says Shawn Belyea, Executive Director. “We are developing a network of 14/48 Festivals both nationally with 14/48: Austin and 14/48: Vashon, and internationally with 14/48: Leicester, 14/48: Wolverhampton, and 14/48: London! We cannot wait to continue connecting communities and artists across the world via this one-of-a-kind mash-up of theatre and sport.”
14/48: The World’s Quickest Theater Festival runs January 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2019 in The Falls Theatre at ACT Theatre, 700 Union Street in downtown Seattle. Tickets start at $20. ASL interpretation will be available for all
About The 14/48 Projects
The 14/48 Projects produces all iterations of The World’s Quickest Theater Festival, Theater Anonymous, and many more social theatrical events in Seattle. For more information and a list of artists visit the1448projects.org.
About ACTLab
Launched in 2007, ACTLab serves as a creative partner in art and community. Working with local, national, and international theatre-makers, ACTLab strives to amplify diverse voices and contribute to the growth of both emerging and seasoned artists and companies by providing space for experimentation and collaboration. Through a curated partnership program, ACTLab presents productions by artists working in all performance genres. Recent partners include The Seagull Project, Pratidhwani, and UMO Ensemble.