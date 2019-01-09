Dear Evan Hansen returns to Seattle for a limited two-week performance

Ben Levi Ross as Evan Hansen and the Company of the First North American Tour of Dear Evan Hansen. Photo by Matthew Murphy.

KeyBank Broadway at the Paramount is thrilled to announce the winner of six 2017 Tony Awards® Dear Evan Hansen will play The Paramount Theatre for a limited two-week engagement from January 23 – February 2.

Casting for the First National Tour will include stage and TV star Jessica Phillips who plays ‘Heidi Hansen’, Tony Award®-nominee Christiane Noll playing ‘Cynthia Murphy’, and Broadway veteran Aaron Lazar plays ‘Larry Murphy.’ Marrick Smith and Maggie McKenna round out the Murphy family (as Connor and Zoe, respectively), with Jared Goldsmith as ‘Jared Kleinman’ and Phoebe Koyabe as ‘Alana Beck’ completing the on-stage company. They join the previously announced Ben Levi Ross in the title role.

The cast also includes Stephen Christopher Anthony (as the Evan alternate) along with understudies Ciara Alyse Harris, John Hemphill, Noah Kieserman, Jane Pfitsch, Coleen Sexton and Maria Wirries. Maggie McKenna is appearing with the permission of Actors’ Equity Association. The Producers gratefully acknowledge Actors’ Equity Association for its assistance of this production.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award®-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy, Tony and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

Declared “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history” by the Washington Post’s Peter Marks, Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it’s broken all box office records and struck a chord with critics and audiences alike.

In addition to winning six Tony awards®, Dear Evan Hansen has won numerous other awards, including the 2017 Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards. The show’s original cast won a Daytime Emmy Award® for “Best Musical Performance on a Daytime Talk Show” for their April 2017 performance of “You Will Be Found” on NBC’s “Today Show,” only the second Broadway show in history to win that category.

The Grammy Award®-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 – the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961 – and went on to win the 2018 Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theater Album. A Deluxe Album of the Grammy-winning cast recording, with six bonus tracks including “Waving Through a Window” performed by pop star Katy Perry, was released digitally by Atlantic Records on November 2, 2018.

A special edition coffee table book authored by Levenson, Pasek and Paul, Dear Evan Hansen: through the window (Grand Central Publishing / Melcher) is now available, offering an in-depth, all-access look at the musical, including never-before-seen production photos and cast portraits, behind-the-scenes stories, and a fully annotated script by the authors.

In addition to the touring production and the record-breaking Broadway production, Dear Evan Hansen will launch its first international production in Canada, in March 2019 at Toronto’s Royal Alexandra Theatre, followed by a production in London at the Noël Coward Theatre later in 2019.