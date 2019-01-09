Weekly Events | 西城好看

【展覽 Exhibition】



The Art of Dr.Seuss

When: Ends Feb. 5

Where: Gunnar Nordstrom Gallery

Info: http://www.gunnarnordstrom.com/

For over 60 years, Dr. Seuss’s illustrations have brought a visual realization to his fantastic and imaginary worlds. His artistic talent went far beyond the printed page and yet, to this day, his Secret Art Collection is virtually unknown to the general public. Throughout his lifetime, Theodor Seuss Geisel (aka Dr. Seuss) created paintings and sculpture which he secreted away at the Dr. Seuss Estate. The Gunnar Nordstrom Gallery will share a compelling selection of artworks from The Art of Dr. Seuss Collection at their Bellevue Place Gallery thru Feb. 5. Visitors can explore and acquire works from Dr. Seuss’s best-known children’s books, as well as The Secret Art of Dr. Seuss, a mind-expanding collection based on decades of artwork which Dr. Seuss created at night for his own personal pleasure.

蘇斯博士的藝術

時間：從今至2月5號

地點： Gunnar Nordstrom畫廊

信息： http://www.gunnarnordstrom.com/

60多年來，蘇斯博士的插圖為他的幻想世界帶來了視覺上的實現。他的藝術才華遠遠超出了印刷書籍的價值。然而，直到今天，他的秘密藝術收藏幾乎不為公眾所知。希歐多爾·蘇斯·蓋澤爾(Theodor Seuss Geisel，又名蘇斯博士)一生都在創作繪畫和雕塑，並把它們藏在蘇斯博士的莊園裡。Gunnar Nordstrom畫廊將於2月5日前在貝爾維尤廣場畫廊分享一系列蘇斯博士的藝術作品。參觀者可以探索和獲取蘇斯博士最著名的兒童書籍的作品，以及蘇斯博士的秘密藝術。基於作者幾十年的藝術作品積纍，這個展覽同時也是一個擴展思維的系列。



【音樂劇 Musical】



Bohemia



When: Jan. 17 – 26

Where: The Triple Door

Info: https://tickets.thetripledoor.net/eventperformances.asp?evt=1342



The award-winning smash hit Bohemia from critically acclaimed artists Opal Peachey and Mark Siano returns to the Triple Door this January. After blowing audiences away with their sell-out success Seatle Vice, their latest musical Bohemia is a freewheeling cabaret about love, classical music, art nouveau, green fairies and absinthe. Set in 1890s Prague, Bohemia combines the music of Dvorák and Chopin, with art by Alphonse Mucha. Historic artists like Sarah Bernhardt and George Sand, interweave with beautiful green fairies, aerial numbers, dance, burlesque, classical piano battles, comedy, and original songs.



波西米亞



時間：1月17至26日

地點：三重門劇院

信息：https://tickets.thetripledoor.net/eventperformances.asp?evt=1342



藝術家皮奇（Opal Peachey）和斯雅諾（Mark Siano）的獲獎熱門作品《波西米亞》，將於今年1月回歸三重門劇院。這部最新音樂劇《波西米亞》(Bohemia)，講述的是無拘無束的愛情、古典音樂、新藝術、綠色精靈和苦艾酒的故事。《波希米亞》以19世紀90年代的布拉格為背景，融合了德沃夏和蕭邦的音樂和阿方斯·穆查的藝術。像莎拉·伯恩哈特和喬治·桑德這樣歷史上的藝術家，將各種元素交織呈現，其中包括美麗的綠色仙女、空中數字、舞蹈、滑稽戲、古典鋼琴對彈、喜劇和原創歌曲等。





【節日活動 Festival】



Wonderland Family Friendly Brunch

When: Ends Jan. 13

Where: Can Can Culinary Cabaret

Info: https://www.thecancan.com/wonderland/#wonderland-brunch

Experience the Pike Place Market’s best of brunch, carefully crafted with local, market-fresh seasonal ingredients and prepared to tantalize even the most refined palates. Kids, parents, and grandparents alike will enjoy this delightful afternoon escape. ‘Tis the season to eat, drink (our signature mimosas are a must), and be merry in this wintry WONDERLAND where the whimsical blend of music, dance, and theatre becomes your holiday utopia.



經典《仙境》冬季秀：家人朋友共用早午餐

時間：至1月13日

地點：Can Can Culinary Cabaret

信息：https://www.thecancan.com/wonderland/#wonderland-brunch

歷史悠久的派克市場Can Can烹飪酒店，引入了西雅圖經典冬季秀《仙境》。當觀眾們進入Can Can的私人影院時，這個歡樂的嘉年華將會讓他們著迷，並變成一個讓人難忘的節日娛樂場所。體驗派克市場最好的早午餐，這裏有精心製作的美食，取自本地市場的新鮮食材，準備挑動食客精緻的味蕾。孩子們、父母們和祖父母們都將享受這個愉快的下午。這是一個吃、喝的季節。在這個冬日《仙境》裡，荒誕的音樂，與舞蹈和戲劇的融合將成為您的烏托邦。

