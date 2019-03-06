Weekly Events | 西城好看

【舞蹈 Dance】

Batsheva Contemporary dance



When: Saturday, March 9

Where: The Paramount Theatre

Info: https://www.stgpresents.org/tickets/alphabetical/eventdetail/4162/-/batsheva-dance-company-venezuela



BATSHEVA’S Ohad Naharin is known worldwide for his adventurous vision and distinctive choreographic voice. He is widely considered to be one of the great dance pioneers of his generation. Under Naharin’s direction for the past 27 years, Batsheva has become one of the world’s preeminent dance companies. Based in Tel Aviv, the 18 dancers of Batsheva’s senior company are cast globally and are trained by Naharin in his original movement language he has coined “Gaga.” A signature of Batsheva’s dancers is their visceral physicality combined with the depth and consistency of their training— a quality that is at once raw and virtuosic.

巴切娃現代舞



時間：3月9日（星期六）

地點：派拉蒙劇院

信息： https://www.stgpresents.org/tickets/alphabetical/eventdetail/4162/-/batsheva-dance-company-venezuela



奧哈德·納哈林的巴切娃舞蹈公司以它的冒險精神和獨特的舞臺效果聞名於世。納哈林被廣泛認為是那一代偉大的舞蹈先驅之一。在納哈林的領導下，巴切娃在過去的27年裡已經成為世界上最傑出的舞蹈公司之一。巴切娃所在的舞蹈團總部設在特拉維夫，其18名資深成員來自全球各地，由納哈林用他創造的原創動作語言「Gaga」進行訓練。「巴舍瓦舞蹈演員的一個特點是他們強大的身體素質，加上他們訓練的深度和連貫性——這是一種既原始又精湛的品質。」





【遊行 Parade 】

Saint Patrick’s parade



When：Mar.16

Where: starting from 4th Ave at James St, downtown Seattle

Info: http://irishclub.org/st-patricks-day-parade/



At 12:20 pm, the Irish flag is raised in front of the King County Administration Building, followed by trumpeters playing the Irish and US National Anthems. Then at 12:30 pm, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshals and the Honorary Parade Grand Marshal lead Seattle’s 48th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade up 4th Avenue, traveling north from James St to the reviewing stand at Westlake Park. From there participants are invited to travel for free via the Monorail to the Seattle Center for closing ceremonies at 2:30 pm during the Irish Festival in the Armory.

PARADE ROUTE starts on 4th Ave at James Street

and ends at Westlake Park (on 4th Ave at Pine)

聖派翠克遊行



時間：3月16日

地點：從James St 4街開始

信息：http://irishclub.org/st-patricks-day-parade/



16日下午12時20分，愛爾蘭國旗將在金郡行政大樓前升起，號手吹奏愛爾蘭和美國國歌。下午12點30分，聖派翠克節遊行總指揮和榮譽遊行總指揮將帶領西雅圖第48屆年度聖派翠克節遊行沿著第四大道行進，從詹姆斯街向北行進至西湖公園的檢閱台。在軍械庫舉行的愛爾蘭節日期間，參加者被邀請乘坐單軌列車免費前往西雅圖中心參加下午2:30的閉幕式。遊行路線由詹姆士街第四大街開始，止於西湖公園(松樹街第四大街)

【活動 Event】

Book sales



When： March 15 – 17

Where: Exhibition Hall at the Seattle Center

Info: http://www.friendsofspl.org/book-sales/

Browse 100,000 books and movies starting at $1 at the Spring Book Sale by Friends of The Seattle Public Library, in the Exhibition Hall at Seattle Center. Memberships may be purchased online, by mail or in person at the FriendShop. Deadline to purchase memberships in person prior to the sale is 5 p.m. Thursday, March 14. Memberships are $25 in advance or $40 at the door Friday evening.

大型圖書低價銷售會



時間： 3月15日至3月17日

地點：西雅圖中心展覽廳

信息：http://www.friendsofspl.org/book-sales/

15日起，西雅圖公共圖書館將舉辦一場大型春季圖書銷售會，屆時將有超過10萬本書和電影任君挑選，起價1美元。會員資格可以通過網上、郵寄或親臨FriendShop購買。購買會員資格的截止日期是3月14日(星期四)下午5點。會員費提前購買價格為25美元或於週五晚上購買，價格為40美元。