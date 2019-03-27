Pike Place Market Announces Daffodil Day!

Image/ Pike Place Market

Spring has sprung and the Pike Place Market wants to celebrate by announcing Daffodil Day! Cheerful yellow daffodils are the symbol of Spring and joy at the Market. This year, Daffodil Day is April 3rd, when community members and volunteers will hand out 8,000 locally-grown flowers to bring smiles to the Seattle community and celebrate the blossoming of a new season. 2019 marks the 22nd year of Daffodil Day and in that time the Market has handed out nearly 200,000 daffodils to Seattle residents and workers. Daffodils will be passed out at 19 locations around downtown Seattle so be sure to pick one up on your way to the Market!





What: The 22nd Annual Daffodil Day

When: Wednes da, April 3, 2019 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Where: Various Locations Downtown



Pike Place Market is Seattle’s original farmers market, founded in 1907, and is one of the oldest continuously operating public markets in the U.S. The Market operates within a nine-acre historic district and is a bustling neighborhood of hundreds of vendors, residents and businesses, including farmers, craftspeople, independent shops, buskers, and residents, many of whom are low-income seniors, and five social service agencies.

In 1974, the City chartered the Pike Place Market Preservation and Development Authority (PDA), a nonprofit public corporation, to preserve, rehabilitate and protect buildings within the Market, increase the opportunities for farm and food retailing, support small and marginal businesses, and provide services for low-income individuals.

