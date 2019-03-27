The 22nd Annual Taste Washington Festival Kicks Off This Weekend!

The 22nd annual Taste Washington festival, March 28-31, kicks off today. Voted one of USA Today’s 10-Best Wine Festivals, Taste Washington features four full days of wine and food events with Seattle’s hottest chefs, their friends from around the nation, and acclaimed Washington winemakers.





Image/ Taste Washington

The festival begins with the Red & White Party at AQUA by El Gaucho from 7-10 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Enjoy stunning scenery, seasonal Northwest cuisine and select wines poured by 30 premier Washington winemakers.



On Friday, March 29, experience a true farm-to-table lunch at Oxbow Farm & Conservation Center with Chef Melissa Miranda of Musang Seattle and Washington winemakers from Buty Winery, Hightower Cellars, Novelty Hill-Januik Winery, and Three Rivers Winery.



Choose your own adventure Friday night with three incredible events:



Canlis Wine Dinner

From 6-9 p.m., dive into the storied wine cellar at Canlis with Wine Director Nelson Daquip as he and James Beard nominated Chef Brady Williams pair delectable dishes with “The Best Washington Wines You’ve Never Heard Of” during a special dinner.



The New Vintage

The second option is to start your night at The Sanctuary downtown for The New Vintage from 7-10 p.m., where James Beard nominees Ethan Stowell of Ethan Stowell Restaurants, Rachel Yang of Joule, Shota Nakajima of Adana and many more will be serving up incredible bites alongside 35 Washington wineries.



Lexus Late Night

Keep the good vibes going with James Beard Award-winning Chef Edouardo Jordan at his restaurant Salare , for an exclusive after party from 9-11:30 p.m. Tickets to The New Vintage and Lexus Late Night can be purchased together for $225 or to The New Vintage only for $125.



Image/Taste Washington

On Saturday and Sunday, March 30 and 31, kick-start the day by exploring remarkable wines at the Taste Washington Wine Seminars presented by Wine Spectator from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Four Seasons Hotel Seattle. Tickets remain for “Grenache: Washington’s Answer to Pinot Noir.”



The festival culminates at the Grand Tasting at CenturyLink Field Event Center Saturday and Sunday, March 30 and 31. The Grand Tasting is a food and wine lovers’ wonderland with more than 235 wineries and 65 of the state’s most incredible restaurants. Plus, don’t miss out as acclaimed Seattle and national chefs unveil secrets for their favorite dishes on the Taste Washington Chef’s Stage and the Albert Lee Culinary Experience.





Taste Washington Chef’s Stage



Saturday, March 30

3:00PM – Edouardo Jordan, JuneBaby (Seattle, WA)

4:00PM – Vivian Howard, Chef & the Farmer (Kinston, NC)

5:00PM – Gregory Gourdet, Departure Restaurant + Lounge (Portland, OR)



Sunday, March 31

3:00PM – Mei Lin, Nightshade (Los Angeles, CA)

4:00PM – Shota Nakajima, Adana (Seattle, WA)

5:00PM – Jason Wilson, Maggie Trujillo, Kevin Benner, Fire & Vine Hospitality (Seattle, WA)





Albert Lee Culinary Experience



Saturday, March 30

3:15PM – Brian Clevenger, Vendemmia (Seattle, WA)

4:15PM – Zoi Antonitsas, Little Fish (Seattle, WA)

5:15PM – Brendan McGill, Café Hitchcock (Seattle, WA)





Sunday, March 31

3:15PM – Maximillian Petty, Eden Hill (Seattle, WA)

4:15PM – Jeff Vance, Navy Strength (Seattle, WA)

5:15PM – Dan Mallahan, Rider (Seattle, WA)



About Taste Washington:



Taste Washington is the largest single-region wine and food event in the United States, featuring more than 235 Washington State wineries and more than 65 Pacific Northwest restaurants. The Washington State Wine Commission launched Taste Washington in 1998 and it is now produced by Visit Seattle. For more information, visit www.tastewashington.org.

