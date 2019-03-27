Travis Tritt and The Charlie Daniels Band added to Tulalip Resort Casino’s Summer Concert Series

As part of Tulalip Resort Casino’s Summer Concert Series lineup, country legends Travis Tritt and The Charlie Daniels Band will perform on Thursday, August 15, at the Tulalip Amphitheatre, a 3,000-seat outdoor venue with great line-of-sight viewing from every seat.

Travis Tritt has been in the top Hot Country song charts more than 40 times and has won two Grammy Awards plus four Country Music Association Awards. He is famous for some of country greatest hits such as “Help Me Hold On,” “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive,” “I’m Gonna Be Somebody” and “The Whiskey Ain’t Workin’.”

Charlie Daniels has more than 50 years of success in the music industry. The Charlie Daniels Band has won a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group as well as Single of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards. “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” “Uneasy Rider,” “Simple Man” and “Long Haired Country Boy” are just a few of the songs that have ensured The Charlie Daniels Band’s success over the years.

Tickets is now available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com or service charge free at the Tulalip Box Office.

About Tulalip Resort Casino

Award-winning Tulalip Resort Casino is the most distinctive gaming, dining, meeting, entertainment and shopping destination in Washington State. The AAA Four-Diamond resort’s world-class amenities have ensured its place on the Condé Nast Traveler Gold and Traveler Top 100 Resorts lists. The property includes 192,000 square feet of gaming excitement; a luxury hotel featuring 370 guest rooms and suites; 30,000 square feet of premier meeting, convention and wedding space; the full-service T Spa; and eight dining venues. It also showcases the intimate Canoes Cabaret and a 3,000-seat amphitheater. Nearby, find the Hibulb Cultural Center and Natural History Preserve, Cabela’s and 130 designer names at the Seattle Premium Outlets. The Resort Casino is conveniently located between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. just off Interstate-5 at exit 200. It is an enterprise of the Tulalip Tribes. For reservations, please call 866.716.7162 or visit us at www.TulalipResortCasino.com.