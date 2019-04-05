Through The Looking Glass: The Burlesque Alice In Wonderland runs through this Sunday!

By Zita Lam

Are you looking for a good time this weekend? If you are, Through The Looking Glass: The Burlesque Alice In Wonderland is an astounding production that would fill your night with waves of laughter and wild imaginations. Produced by Lily Verlaine and Jasper McCann, this sensational performance is comprised of seductive dance moves, slightly-naughty jokes, jazz-rock live music, and just the right amount of nudity.

As we are stepping into the Easter month, the host White Rabbit welcomes the audiences to the Wonderland’s most magnificent nightclub. It is marvelous, yet peculiar. The famous characters from Lewis Carroll’s story—Caterpillar, White Queen, Red Queen, Cheshire Cat, and Tweedledum—aim to surprise the audience in each act. With the help of plentiful costumes and great stage effect, the casts effortlessly create the perfect ambience, whether you are there with your date or your group of friends.

In addition to its well-known enticing elements, the emotion and embodiment that are delivered by the professional dancers are also the highlights of the production. The artists vividly portray the liveliness of the characters such as Flamingos (Juwana Heart, Ivy D’Vine, and Moscato Extatique ), Caterpillar Cavalier (Trojan Original), and Cheshire Cat (Tory Peil). Besides the allurement that is featured on the stage, the clumsiness in some characters also adds a comedy layer to the show—in a way, it is funky but not vulgar.

While fun is the appropriate word to describe this classic tale recreation, the show runs only through this Sunday, April 7. For more information, visit http://verlaineandmccann.com/