Weekly Events | 西城好看

【Stage Play 戲劇】



The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

When: April 26 – May 19

Where: Everett Performing Arts Center

Info: https://villagetheatre.org/everett/curious-incident-dog-night.php

Winner of five Tony Awards and seven Olivier Awards, this compelling sensory drama is based on the award-winning book of the same name. When 15-year-old Christopher is wrongfully accused of murdering his neighbor’s dog, he sets off to solve the mystery and prove his innocence. Equipped with an extraordinary brain, but hampered by a strong distrust of strangers and a personal struggle to interpret everyday life, this adventure will turn his life upside-down – while giving the audience an intimate look at the world through his eyes.

深夜小狗神秘事件

時間：4月26日至5月19日

地點：Everett表演藝術中心

信息：https://villagetheatre.org/everett/curious-incident-dog-night.php

這部經典劇碼囊括五項托尼獎和七項奧利維爾獎，它改編自同名獲獎小說。當15歲的克裡斯多夫被錯誤地指控謀殺了鄰居的狗，他開始著手解開謎團，證明自己是無辜的。他擁有非凡的大腦，但卻因對陌生人極其不信任，以及對日常生活的解讀無能所阻礙，這次冒險將把他的生活顛倒過來——同時讓觀眾通過他的眼睛看世界。

【Exhibition 展覽】

BFA Exhibition

When： April 26-28

Where: Cornish college of the arts

Info: https://www.cornish.edu/bfa/

Each spring Cornish College of the Arts holds its annual BFA Exhibitions in: Art, Design, Film, and Interior Architecture. The BFA Exhibition is the crowning achievement of graduating seniors from these four departments and announces their introduction to the community as emerging artists, filmmakers, designers, and interior architects. The graduates demonstrate their fluency with new work reflecting the themes and techniques of the contemporary visual landscape. Join us in celebrating their conceptual, imagistic, and technical levels of achievement.

BFA展覽

時間： 4月26日至28日

地點：康沃爾藝術學院

信息：https://www.cornish.edu/bfa/

每年春季，康沃爾藝術學院都會舉辦一年一度的BFA展覽包括以下四個院系：藝術、設計、電影和室內建築。BFA展覽是這四個系畢業生的最高成就，並宣佈他們作為新興藝術家、電影人、設計師和室內建築師進入社會。畢業生們的新作品，反映了當代視覺景觀的主題和技術。請來一起慶祝他們在概念上、形象上和技術上的成就吧。

【Festival 節日】

Easter Baskets for the Animals

When: Saturday, April 20

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Woodland Park Zoo

Info: https://www.tripsavvy.com/seattle-easter-egg-hunts-2965025

Woodland Park Zoo is a great all-around place to go for Easter fun with fun for kids, families and the animals who live at the zoo. Activities include Easter egg hunts for kids ages 1 through 8, arts and crafts, and Easter bunny encounters. The event is free with zoo admission so once you’re done searching for eggs, you can go visit the animals, who receive special egg and Easter-themed treats and enrichment programs throughout the day.

與動物同享——復活節彩蛋活動

日期：4月20日（星期六）

時間：早上9點30分至下午3點

地點：Woodland動物園

信息：https://www.tripsavvy.com/seattle-easter-egg-hunts-2965025

Woodland動物園是歡度復活節的超棒所在，適合孩子們和他們的家人同動物園的動物們一起享受復活節的樂趣。活動包括為1至8歲兒童準備的尋找復活節彩蛋、工藝品和復活節兔子。這次活動是免費的，動物園門票是免費的，所以孩子們一旦尋找完雞蛋，就可以去參觀動物以及參加豐富多彩的活動，它們全天都會收到特殊的雞蛋和以復活節為主題的美食。