Monisha Singh Named New Executive Director at CIDBIA

(SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, April 24, 2019 –) The Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA) Board of Directors is excited to announce Monisha Singh as its new Executive Director. Monisha joined the CIDBIA in 2015 as the Events and Programs Manager, managing the neighborhood’s three large street festivals and the sanitation program. In her most recent role as the Communications and Marketing Director, Monisha managed the neighborhood’s three large street festivals, developed marketing and promotional events, managed the neighborhood’s communication and marketing strategy, and created meaningful story to promote Chinatown-ID as a destination neighborhood.

“I’m excited to continue promoting CIDBIA’s mission and goals in the Executive Director position,” says Monisha. “I’ve been part of this neighborhood for almost 4 years and I’m motivated to continue to tell the story of Chinatown-ID and be a part of its future in a meaningful way.”

Monisha earned a BA in Communications from University of Washington and is passionate about working with small businesses and protecting and promoting the cultural integrity of Chinatown-International District.

CIDBIA Board Chair Barry Blanton notes the Board has “spent a lot of time reviewing applications and interviewing potential candidates and are we very pleased to have Monisha lead the CIDBIA as our Executive Director.”