Celebrate APA Heritage Month with These Must Try Asian Cuisines

By Narisa Lin

May is the commemoration of the Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. It celebrates the culture, traditions, and history of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States and what better way to celebrate than to feast on delicious Asian cuisine? Here’s a list of places you must check out:

Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen

Image Source: Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen

This place will instantly transport you to Thailand, you’ll get to try dishes past the basics such as “Pad Thai” and “Pad See Ew.” They offer street food essentials such as “Nam-Tok” (Waterfall Salad) and “Chu-Chi Red Curry,” the lesser-known Thai curry rarely seen outside the native land.

Reunion Malaysian Cafe + Kitchen

A family-run Malaysian restaurant serving your favorite classic dishes of Nasi Lemak, Nyonya Laksa, Hainanese Chicken Rice, and Bat Kut Teh. They also make delicious crepe cakes that are allegedly comparable with Lady M, with flavors such as durian and strawberry chocolate. If you’re around Kirkland, be sure to check them out!

Mike’s Noodle House

A neighborhood favorite that takes cash only. This place serves the ultimate selection of comfort foods, try their “Preserved Egg and Pork Congee” or “Wonton Noodle Soup.” This snug storefront allows you to peer into the kitchen and watch chefs work their magic in preparing a bowl of goodness.

Wa’z

Wa’z is an upscale Kyoto style Japanese restaurant expertizing in Kaiseki cuisine. For those who are unfamiliar with the term “Kaiseki,” it is a traditional multi-course Japanese dinner and also refers to a collection of cooking techniques and skills in preparing the dishes. At Wa’z their menu changes monthly with the season, ensuring the freshest ingredients. Be prepared to feast your eyes (and camera) and feed your soul with these meticulous plates.

19 Gold Taiwanese Cuisine

Image Source: 19 Gold Taiwanese Cuisine

This is Seattle’s first Taiwanese Malatang. Malatang is roughly translated to “spicy hotpot,” which consists of meat and vegetables cooked in a spicy broth. Over here their broth is made out of a concoction of nineteen different spices, hence the name “19 Gold.” However, if you can’t handle spicy, they offer an eclectic range of Taiwanese classics.

Mala & Satay Vietnamese

Recently opened at South Lake Union is this stylish Vietnamese eatery with Chineses influences. At Mala & Satay, they are the pioneers of Seattle’s first Mala Pho and Satay Pho, their broth is cooked for over 9 hours to ensure a delicious stock you’ll find nowhere else. A neat thing about this place is that you can customize your own bowl.

