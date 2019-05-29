Kin On hosts free dementia educational workshops

Dementia is the general symptom of cognitive decline, including the deterioration of memory and thinking, directly affecting people’s behaviors and abilities to perform daily activities. The most common form of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, which is an incurable disease responsible for about 60% – 70% of all cases. Although it is prevalent among the elderly, dementia is not a normal part of aging. There are ways to reduce the risk of developing dementia and to help caregivers be better equipped.

In hopes to help people better understand dementia, Kin On’s social services team begins to offer free monthly education workshops in Mandarin for the community, starting in April.

“This knowledge is extremely beneficial to those we serve,” said Michelle Wu, licensed social worker at Kin On Rehab and Care Center. “When we learn how to take care of ourselves we can also take care of our loved ones more effectively in difficult times.”

One of the participants of the first session said that they suddenly realized there is so much that they didn’t know and hope to gain caregiving skills and practical advice through attending the series.

The one-hour long interactive dementia education workshop will be held on the last Fridays of each month from 2-3 p.m. at Kin On (4416 S Brandon St, Seattle). The upcoming dates and topics are 5/31 Communication Skills, 6/28 Middle-Stage Caregiving, 7/26 Late-Stage Caregiving, and 8/30 Planning Ahead for Legal Matters. Email healthyliving@kinon.org for more info and to register.

