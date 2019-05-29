The Best 6 Fine Dining Places in Seattle

By Narisa Lin

There’s not really a concrete definition of what “fine dining” is. It’s often associated with images of servers in a tuxedo, small portioned food, and exotic ingredients. However, we can all agree patrons are offered the best service, ambiance, and food. Here is a list of fine dining restaurants you should invest in.

Canlis

A landmark fine-dining destination for over 60 years specializing in New American cuisine, using local and in-season ingredients. It was built by Peter Canlis in 1950 and has remained family owned ever since. They also have a well-curated wine, beer, and cocktail menu. Enjoy your meal in a mid-century-modern home overlooking the cascade mountains and Gasworks Park. Canlis is the perfect restaurant for any special occasion, it will blow your mind.

Tarsan i jane

A modern Valencian cuisine influenced by the Pacific Northwest that takes on elements of an omakase. Tarsan i jane emphasizes on wild and indigenous ingredients while using modern techniques on traditional cuisines. Chef Perfecte Rocher uses his knowledge from working in Michelin-starred institutions to create a mind-blowing tasting menu is dictated by the season and what is inspiring the kitchen team.

Related: Tarsan | Jane “We work with the nature rather than against it”

Altura

Modern Italian cuisine made with seasonal produce from the Pacific Northwest in a cozy room. Their menu is constantly in-flux however, expect dishes with pappardelle, gnocchi, spicy grilled octopus and wagyu beef.



Copine

Expect beautifully constructed dishes that are Instagram-worthy with flavors that will blow your taste buds. Copine is situated in a quiet part in Ballard with a minimalistic interior with wood and concrete accents. They serve cuisine using French technique with Pacific Northwest ingredients. It is an ideal spot to bring a date or your parents.



Lark

Locally sourced and shareable small-plate dishes are what made Lark known. Chef John Sundstrom works closely with local artisans, farmers, and foragers to come up with an inventive and evolving menu.

Art of the Table

A neighborhood restaurant nestled between Fremont and Wallingford that celebrates the diversity of ingredients that the Pacific Northwest has to offer. Everything is made from scratch and only uses the best locally grown ingredients.

