Weekly Events | 西城好看

【Stage Play 戲劇】

The call

When： May 17 – June 9

Where: Seattle public theater

Info：https://www.seattlepublictheater.org/the-call

When Annie and Peter decide to adopt, they come to set their sights on a child from Africa. But when the reality of this choice sinks in, it opens a well of uncertainty that speaks to their very identity as White Americans. Politically-charged and tack-sharp, The Call is a startling portrait of the cultural divide, casting global issues into the heart of an American home.



《呐喊》

時間： 5月17日至6月9日

地點：西雅圖公共劇院

信息：https://www.seattlepublictheater.org/the-call

當安妮和彼得決定收養一個孩子時，他們把目光投向了一個來自非洲的孩子。但是，當這種選擇的現實深入人心時，就會產生大量的不確定性，而這些不確定性恰恰說明瞭他們作為美國白人的身份。《呐喊》充滿政治色彩，非常犀利，令人震驚地描繪了不同文化之間的分歧，將全球問題置於美國家庭的核心。



【Exhibition 展覽】

Victorian Radicals



When: June 13 – Sept. 8

Where: Seattle Art Museum

Info: http://victorianradicals.site.seattleartmuseum.org/

Rebellious artists and designers search for beauty in an age of industry in Victorian Radicals: From the Pre-Raphaelites to the Arts & Crafts Movement. These artists challenged the new industrial world and looked to the art of the past for inspiration, reasserting the value of the handmade over the dehumanizing sterility of mass production in 19th-century England. Victorian Radicals presents an unprecedented 150 paintings, drawings, sculptures, stained glass, jewelry, textiles, and decorative arts—many never before exhibited outside of the United Kingdom. See vibrant works by the major figures associated with the subversive Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood and the later Arts & Crafts Movement.



維多利亞時代的激進主義

時間：6月13日至9月8日

地點：西雅圖藝術博物館

信息：http://victorianradicals.site.seattleartmuseum.org/

從「前拉斐爾派」到「 工藝美術運動」，叛逆的藝術家和設計師在維多利亞時代的工業革命中尋找美。這些藝術家向新的工業世界發起挑戰，從過去的藝術中尋找靈感，重申手工製作的價值，而不是19世紀英國大規模生產中缺乏人性的枯燥生產。維多利亞時期的激進分子展出了前所未有的150幅油畫、素描、雕塑、彩色玻璃、珠寶、紡織品和裝飾藝術，其中許多作品從未在英國以外的地方展出過。



【Activity 活動】



12th Annual HONK! Fest West



When: May 31 – June 2

Where: Columbia City Theater, Columbia City, Seattle, WA

Info: https://www.honkfestwest.org/

In some ways, HONK! Fest West feels like an unintended antidote to the Seattle Freeze. The free, three-day, community-supported music festival—which is devoted to street band culture and features marching bands, samba lines, drum corps, and anything else acoustic and mobile that makes an organized racket—is meant to engage.

第12屆年度汽車鳴笛節

時間： 5月31日至6月2日

地點：哥倫比亞市劇院

信息： https://www.honkfestwest.org/

在某些道路，你可以隨意按喇叭！韋斯特音樂節(Fest West)給人的感覺像是，西雅圖冰封期的意外解藥。這是一個由社區支持的為期三天的免費音樂節，為了吸引更多的人的參與。音樂節致力於街頭樂隊文化，以行進樂隊、森巴舞隊、鼓樂隊以及任何能發聲的移動設備為特色。





