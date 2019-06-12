Weekly Events | 西城好看

21st Annual Olympic Air Show



When: June 15-16

Where: Olympia Regional Airport

Info: http://olympicairshow.com/



The skies above Olympia will be buzzing when the Olympic Air Show flies into town! The show is hosted by the Olympic Flight Museum and takes place at the Olympia Regional Airport. This year’s show will be held Fathers Day Weekend June 15-16, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be many recognized aerobatic performers and aircraft, as well as heritage aircraft from the museum’s collection, featuring aircraft WWII, Korea, and Vietnam eras.

第21屆年度奧林匹克飛行展

時間： 6月15至16日

地點：奧林匹亞地區機場

信息： http://olympicairshow.com/



當奧林匹克飛行展進入城市上空時，整個奧林匹亞都會嗡嗡作響!該展覽由奧林匹克飛行博物館主辦，在奧林匹亞地區機場舉行。今年的頒獎典禮將於6月15日至16日的父親節週末舉行，時間為上午9:00至下午5:00。屆時將有許多著名的特技表演家和飛機，以及博物館收藏的文物飛機，其中包括二戰、韓國和越南時期的飛機。

Edmonds Arts Festival

When：June 14 – 16

Where：Frances Anderson Center

Info: https://www.edmondsartsfestival.com/



The Edmonds Arts Festival has grown from a small community art fair to one of the most prestigious in the Pacific Northwest, attracting artists from across the nation and Canada. The Festival provides a unique opportunity for patrons to meet artists and purchase their work in a beautiful outdoor setting overlooking Puget Sound. The Festival offers free live entertainment, a juried gallery art exhibition and sale, a nationally-recognized juried student art exhibit, and a hands-on children’s art activity area.

Edmonds藝術節



時間：6月14日至16日

地點：弗朗西絲·安德森中心

信息：https://www.edmondsartsfestival.com/



Edmonds藝術節已經從一個小型的社區藝術博覽會發展成為太平洋西北部最負盛名的藝術博覽會之一，吸引了來自全國各地和加拿大的藝術家。該節日為民衆提供了一個獨特的機會，在俯瞰普吉特灣美景的同時，和出售作品的藝術家見面，以及購買他們的作品。藝術節提供免費的現場娛樂，畫廊藝術展，經國家認可的學生藝術展覽，和一個動手實踐的兒童藝術活動區。