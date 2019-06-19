Enchant Christmas Returns To Seattle with an All-New Adventure “Mischievous”

Back and brighter than ever before, Enchant Christmas announces its return to Seattle’s T-Mobile Park, this time, with its all-new adventure “Mischievous.” Within Enchant’s signature immersive and larger-than-life light maze experience guests will search for one-of-a-kind light sculptures among picturesque light tunnels, dazzlingly lit gift and ornament sculptures tall enough to walk through, they’ll meet Eddie the mischievous elf, and much more — all being experienced for the first time in Seattle.



Also new this season, Enchant unveils a locally curated food and Christmas Market experience, through its collaboration with Seattle’s Urban Craft Uprising, taking over the stadium concourse with hand-picked seasonal food and artisan vendors, roving hot cocoa and mulled wine carts, busking musicians and carolers, Enchant-style food enhancement options, and more. It’s an all-new adventure with all-new sights, sounds, and tastes!



Enchant Christmas boasts five completely different and custom-designed Light Maze experiences, each individually based on Enchant-produced original stories that chronicle the beloved, yet mischievous elf, Eddie, whose Christmas adventures drive the physical maze experiences. Last season, Seattle experienced “The Great Search,” the story of Eddie’s hand in the disappearance of Santa’s missing reindeer. All season long, Seattleites lovingly searched the maze for Dancer, Donner, Blitzen, and friends. This season, “Mischievous” takes us on an adventure in search of eight specials gifts that Eddie has hidden on Santa.



Enchant’s larger-than-life light displays will once again inspire a feeling of magical awe and wonder. 90,000 square feet of the outfield will transform into “Mischievous,” while the infield will once again house a light-adorned ice skating trail, this year’s trail larger than the last. T-Mobile Park’s Diamond Club along with other premium areas will once again become VIP hot spots and private holiday party experiences – group reservations now being accepted.



“We are humbled by the warm welcome the people of Seattle showed Enchant last year.” said Kevin Johnston, founder of Enchant Christmas. “Thousands of people from in and outside the city came to experience a vision many years in the making and custom-built by our talented team of predominantly Pacific Northwesters. We couldn’t have asked for more, Seattle – thank you. Since the close of last year’s event, our team has been hard at work on “Mischievous,” an entirely new Enchant experience sprung from our team’s collective inspirations and the hugely thoughtful feedback received from 2018 event guests. Look forward to a new adventure – this year you get to meet Eddie the elf, you get to indulge in truly hand-picked seasonal food offerings, and thanks to a wonderful partnership with the local group Urban Craft Uprising, the Christmas Market will be more robust and exciting then ever before. Last year, I personally witnessed countless people ascend the T-Mobile Park entry stairs to be met by their first viewing of the World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze – there were often tears of joy, and I believe that what we have in store this year will offer that same feeling of awe and wonder. The team is counting down the days until we can reveal the new show on November 22!”



“Last season, Enchant transformed the ballpark into a holiday experience unlike anything Seattle had ever seen. We look forward to once again hosting an event that invites the community to experience T-Mobile Park and the spirit of the holiday season in a unique way,” said Alisia Anderson, Seattle Mariners Sr. Director of Event Sales.

Early Bird Special



For all those who believe… reserve your exclusive Enchant Christmas Bundle June 11-23, 2019 only! The Bundle will be delivered to you this November filled with festive goodies to kick-off your holiday season. With your Bundle reservation comes Loyalty Pricing rates on Enchant Christmas tickets and the opportunity for first-access to purchase those tickets ahead of the general public this September. Reserve yours today athttp://EnchantChristmas.com.

