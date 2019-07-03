KeyBank Broadway at The Paramount is thrilled to announce that Roald Dahl’s Charlie and The Chocolate Factory will play The Paramount Theatre from July 31 through August 11.



Collin Jeffery as Charlie Bucket. Roald Dahl’s CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY. Photo by Joan Marcus.

Roald Dahl’s Charlie and The Chocolate Factory tells the story of Willy Wonka, world-famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, who has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous—and mysterious—factory is opening its gates…to a lucky few. That includes young Charlie Bucket, whose life definitely needs sweetening. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing, life-changing journey through Wonka’s world of pure imagination. Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!



Noah Weisberg as Willy Wonka and company. Roald Dahl’s CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY. Photo by Joan Marcus.

With direction by three-time Tony Award® winner Jack O’Brien, the production features music by Grammy®, Emmy® and Tony Award® winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Grammy® and Tony Award® winners Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, a book by Artistic Director of Edinburgh’s Royal Lyceum theatre David Greig, choreography by Tony Award® nominee and Emmy Award® winner Joshua Bergasse and includes additional songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1971 Warner Bros. motion picture.



In addition, it features scenic and costume design by five-time Tony Award® nominee Mark Thompson, lighting design by four-time Tony Award® nominee Japhy Weideman, sound design by Andrew Keister, projection design by Jeff Sugg, puppet and illusion design by Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Basil Twist, orchestrations by three-time Tony Award® winner Doug Besterman and music supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck.



The cast of Roald Dahl’s CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY. Photo by Joan Marcus.

This hit Broadway musical features songs from the original film, including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man,” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters from Hairspray.



Once a spy, ace fighter-pilot, chocolate historian and medical inventor, Roald Dahl (1916-1990) was the author of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The BFG, and many more brilliant stories. He remains the World’s No.1 storyteller.



Today, his stories are available in 58 languages and, by a conservative estimate, he has sold more than 250 million books. Many of these stories have also been adapted for stage and screen, including the 1971 film classic Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Wes Anderson’s acclaimed Fantastic Mr. Fox, the multi-award winning Matilda The Musical from the RSC with music by Tim Minchin, and Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster The BFG. The latest adaptation is Charlie and the Chocolate Factory the Musical which opened on Broadway in April 2017 following three Golden years on London’s West End.



Produced by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman), Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick) and Neal Street Productions (Sam Mendes, Caro Newling), tickets for Charlie and The Chocolate Factory start at $30 and are available online at STGPresents.org, Ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-982-2787 or in person at The Paramount Theatre Box Office (Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

