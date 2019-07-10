Weekly Events | 西城好看

West Seattle Summer Fest 2019



When: July 12-14, 2019

Where: 4210 SW Oregon St, Seattle, WA 98116

Info: http://wsjunction.org/summerfest/



Summer Fest offers fun activities for the whole family, including shopping, free live music, dining, beer gardens, and a kids play area. Don’t miss out on one of Seattle’s best things to do this summer!

2019年西西雅圖夏季音樂節



時間： 7月12日至14日

地點：4210 SW Oregon St, Seattle, WA 98116

信息： http://wsjunction.org/summerfest/



音樂節老少皆宜，為到來的每個家庭都提供了有趣的活動，包括購物，免費現場音樂，餐飲，啤酒花園，和一個兒童遊樂區。不要錯過西雅圖這個夏天最好的事情之一!



Flying Trapeze and Aerial Show

When: Saturday, July 13

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Emerald City Trapeze Arts

Info: https://seattle.broadway.com/shows/wicked/

If you love Trapeze, Aerial Arts, and Circus Acts, don’t miss this show! This show will feature Emerald City Trapeze students of all ages performing fully choreographed acts. Get ready for high-flying fun on the ground and in the air! See some of the very best amps up the tricks, the air, and the style with their creative and genius skills!

空中飛人表演

日期：7月13日（星期六）

時間：晚上7點30分

地點：2702 6th Ave South Seattle, WA 98134

信息：https://seattle.broadway.com/shows/wicked/



如果你喜歡空中飛人表演、空中雜技和馬戲團表演，不要錯過這個節目！此次表演將以翡翠城的空中飛人節目為特色，所有年齡的學生都將向觀衆展示他們精心編排的動作。準備好享受高空飛行的樂趣吧。來見識一下學生們精心準備的雜技技藝，空中奇景，以及風格各異的表演與孩子們非凡的創造力!

Claire Partington: Taking Tea



When: Through Dec. 6, 2020

Where: Seattle Art Museum

Info：http://www.seattleartmuseum.org/Exhibitions/Details?EventId=63663

Get a new perspective on SAM’s popular Porcelain Room through the site-specific work of contemporary British ceramic artist Claire Partington. Taking Tea features an installation referencing Baroque painting and European porcelain factories, as well as a panel mounted with fragments from 17th- and 18th-century shipwrecks. The Porcelain Room is a SAM favorite for visitors with more than 1,000 European and Asian porcelain pieces from SAM’s collection grouped to evoke porcelain as a treasured commodity between the East and the West.

克雷爾·帕丁頓: 《喝茶》

時間：至2020年12月

地點：西雅圖藝術博物館

信息：http://www.seattleartmuseum.org/Exhibitions/Details?EventId=63663



通過當代英國陶瓷藝術家克雷爾·帕丁頓(Claire Partington)的現場作品，為西雅圖藝術博物館廣受歡迎的瓷屋開啓了一個新的視角。《喝茶》參照巴羅克繪畫技藝，以及藉鑒了歐洲瓷廠裝置，還展覽有一個鑲有17世紀和18世紀沉船碎片的面板。瓷器屋是博物館裏最受大家喜歡的地方，有超過1000件來自歐洲和亞洲的瓷器，讓人想起瓷器是東西方之間珍貴的商品。



