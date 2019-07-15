Position Offered: Marketing Specialist ; Number of Opening: 1

Job Duties:

Analyze Washington’s marketing campaign data and results to help clients identify demand, digital promotions, and potential new markets to determine the effectiveness of the campaign. Be able to leverage their marketing and B2B knowledge to leverage data, primary and secondary research, competitive intelligence and marketing savvy to build powerful marketing and communications programs. Design campaigns on social media (e.g web-search, email, social media etc) and other channels to reach more audiences to promote product offers, Monitor and manage social media sites, alerts; research and coordinate the appropriate response in a timely, effective manner. Conduct research on market conditions and consumer preferences, gather information about competitive websites’ content, and the provide statistical analysis reports for the manager to help develop strategies. Assisting in outbound or inbound marketing activities by demonstrating expertise in various areas (content development and optimization, advertising, events planning etc.)

This position needs Bachelor Degree in Business Administration or Marketing or a related field. Salary will be negotiated, based on experience and performance. CV to One Media Venture.LLC, 316 Maynard Ave S, Ste101-105, Seattle, WA 98104