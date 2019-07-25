Global Playground at Seattle Center This Summer!

Presented by Northwest Folklife and Seattle Center, Global Playground is a summertime celebration mixing cultural connectivity with outdoor fun that takes place at Artist at Play three Saturdays in August.

Set in the city’s most unique playground, this series celebrates summer in Seattle with local music, interactive games, and dance and movement workshops rooted in the vibrant cultures of the Pacific Northwest. Local bands and DJs will provide a musical backdrop to keep kids and families moving, playing, and learning!

Hands-On Activities

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.



Bookmarks and Patches with Blue Cone Studios — Paint, Paint, Paint! Blue Cone will be helping young artists find their flair. Choose from canvas magnets or patches and let the imagination soar. Paints and brushes will be set up and each participant will be able to leave with their very own work of art.

Make your own Pajaki Chandelier with the Polish Festival of Seattle—Make your own colorful Polish pajaki chandeliers with the craft supplies.

Button Making and Selfie Station with the Hydrant—Learn about the Hydrant, the new youth-lead platform to empower young artists. Make your mark on the Hydrant photo backdrop and snap a selfie with your friends and family or customize and press your own Hydrant buttons, and explore ways to connect your own creativity to the movement!

Special Activities



Saturday, Aug.3, 2019

Washington Diamonds Drill Team—A award-winning drill team fosters professionalism and giving back to the community.



Saturday, Aug.10, 2019

2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Majorette Dance with Baile Dior—The mission at Blaile Dior Studios is to provide students of all levels with more than just dance classes but a unique experience in which the student can grow both mentally and physically as a dancer.



4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

The Hydrant Presents: Laureli—Laureli is a 17-year-old self-taught singer/songwriter from Seattle.



Kid Roman—Young and energetic artist seeking to inspire masses of many different demographics through ambient soundscapes and lyrics.



Saturday, Aug.17, 2019

2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Northside Step—Since 2000, The Northside Step Team program has provided an environment that allows all youth the opportunity to be enriched through participation and inclusion of this team, which is competitive at local, state and national levels.



4 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

The Residency Showcase—The Residency seeks to build a powerful community of young hip-hop artists equipped with the artistic and leadership skills, business acumen, and mentorship necessary to become professional artists and cultural change-makers.

