Taproot Theatre extends Steve Martin and Edie Brickell’s musical Bright Star

SEATTLE, WA – Taproot Theatre Company is excited to announce the extension of Steve Martin and Edie Brickell’s award-winning musical, Bright Star. Additional performances have been added on Wednesday, August 21 at 7:30 PM; Thursday, August 22 at 7:30 PM; Friday, August 23 at 8:00 PM; and Saturday, August 24 at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM. Single tickets for all performances through August 24 are available online at taproottheatre.org, by phone at 206.781.9707 (Tue-Sat, noon – 5:00 PM) or in person at 204 N 85th St. Group tickets are available for groups of 8 or more by calling 206.781.9708 or by visiting taproottheatre.org/group-sales/.



Bright Star won the 2016 Outer Critics Circle awards for Best Musical and Best Score, in addition to the Drama Desk award for Outstanding Music. It was nominated for Best Musical, Best Score, Best Book, Best Lead Actress in a Musical and Best Orchestrations at the 2016 Tony Awards.



Bright Star is the uplifting and powerful tale of a simple summer romance blossoming into true love. Alice and Jimmy Ray’s parents have forbidden their union, but the young couple is about to be propelled into a daring and unexpected future that spans decades. This Tony, Drama Desk and Grammy award-nominated musical will make your heart soar and your toes tap. Hold on, love is coming home.



Steve Martin is one of the most well-known and pervasive talents in entertainment. His work has earned him an Academy Award, five Grammy Awards (two for comedy, three for music), an Emmy, the Mark Twain Award and the Kennedy Center Honor. As an author, Martin’s work includes the plays Picasso at the Lapin Agile, The Underpants, and Meteor Shower. Also an accomplished banjoist, Martin created the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass, an award established to reward artistry and bring greater visibility to bluegrass performers.



Edie Brickell released the debut multiplatinum album Shooting Rubber Bands at the Stars with New Bohemians in 1988. Her recent works include a 13-track collaboration with Steve Martin titled Love Has Come For You. The album won a Grammy for Best American Roots Song and inspired the musical Bright Star. Their second album, So Familiar, is out now.



Karen Lund serves as Taproot’s Associate Artistic Director. Her most recent work includes Always… Patsy Cline, the world premiere musical, Persuasion, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Sweet Land, Lady Windermere’s Fan, A Civil War Christmas, Room Service, Silent Sky, Godspell, and The Explorers Club. She is the past president of Theatre Puget Sound, a member of the Stage Directors & Choreographers Union (SDC), a professional voice over artist and the recipient of numerous theatre and film directing awards including three Tellys.





RJ Tancioco’s musical direction credits include: Urinetown, Mamma Mia, Grease, Jasper in Deadland (The 5th Avenue Theatre); Hairspray, Disney’s Newsies, Dreamgirls (Village Theatre); The Odyssey, Here Lies Love (Seattle Repertory Theatre); Violet, American Idiot (ArtsWest); The Spitfire Grill (Showtunes); Carrie, Spring Awakening (Balagan Theatre); Next to Normal (Contemporary Classics). Music Supervisor: Lizard Boy (Seattle Repertory Theatre). A 2010 Gregory Award and 2011/2014 Gypsy Rose Lee Award recipient, Tancioco is a vocal coach, arranger, composer and enjoys educating youth and cultivating new musicals.



Michael Nutting earned his Piano Performance and Music History degree at WWU and began music directing as a college student in Bellingham. Now a music director in the area, his favorite past shows include: String (Village Theatre), Little Shop of Horrors (ACT/5th Ave) and In the Heights (Village Theatre). When he is not music directing, Michael is an avid teacher, composer and arranger.



The cast includes Gloria Lee Alcalá (Mamches Productions’ Disenchanted) as Lucy Grant, Rheanna Atendido (5th Avenue’s Mamma Mia!) as Edna, Jeff Church (ArtsWest’s Sweeney Todd) as Daddy Cane/Dr. Norquist, Connie Corrick (ArtsWest’s Jane Eyre) as Mama Murphy, Eric Dobson (5th Avenue’s Rock of Ages) as Max, Eric Polani Jensen (Village Theatre’s Into the Woods) as Mayor Josiah Dobbs, MJ Jurgensen (Village Theatre’s Matilda) as Florence, Edd Key (Taproot Theatre’s Godspell) as Daddy Murphy, Brian Lange (5th Avenue/ACT’s Urinetown) as Daryl, Brian Pucheu (Taproot Theatre’s Miss Bennet) as Jimmy Ray Dobbs, Mike Spee (Village Theatre’s Newsies) as Billy Cane, Miranda Antoinette Troutt (Annex Theatre’s Silhouette) as Margo Crawford, Brenna Wagner (Village Theatre’s The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes) as Alice Murphy and Nick Watson (Taproot Theatre’s Baskerville) as Stanford.



The production team includes R.J. Tancioco, music director; Katy Tabb, choreographer; Michael Nutting, music director; Nanette Acosta, costume design; Andrew Duff, lighting design; Mark Lund, scenic and sound design; Anne L. Hitt, stage manager; Zeapoe Matalda, dramaturg and Leah Fishbaugh, dialect coach.



Taproot closes its 2019 Jewell Mainstage Season: Family Ties with the Richard Hellesen historical drama, Necessary Sacrifices.

