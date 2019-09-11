Spooky Season Already? The Brothers Paranormal is Coming to Haunt Seattle!

Pork Filled Productions (PFP), in association with the Theatre Off Jackson, presents the rolling world premiere of The Brothers Paranormal by Prince Gomolvilas, directed by Mimi Katano (Artistic Director at Youth Theatre Northwest) at the Theatre Off Jackson (409 7th Ave. S., Seattle), October 26 to November 16, 2019.

A dark, comic thriller, The Brothers Paranormal follows two entrepreneurial Thai American brothers investigating paranormal activities in the Midwest. When the two enter the home of an African American couple displaced by Hurricane Katrina, though, all of them encounter a challenge that clashes against their notions of reality, fantasy, and sanity.

This production caps off a run that began in April in New York, continued to Minneapolis and Indianapolis. PFP’s show is the play’sWest Coast debut, which opens simultaneously in Portland at Theatre Diaspora and CoHo Productions.

Evening shows are at 7:30 pm, with two Sunday matinees at 2 pm. Community partners include the Mahogany Project and the Southeast Asia Center (SAC) in the Jackson School for International Studies at the University of Washington.

Featuring Kathy Hsieh as Tasanee, Sean Nguyen as Max, Van Lang Pham as Visarut, Selena Whitaker-Paquiet as Delia, Margaret Luxamon Hotchkiss as Jai, and Ronnie Hill as Felix. Photos by Alan Alabastro.

“It’s a story we explore for the first time: Thai American and African American intersection, spiritual displacement, and taboos around mental health in Asian communities,” says PFP Executive Director Roger Tang. “That’s why we’ve reached out to the Mahogany Project and the Southeast Asia Center to help us.”

“We’ve worked with Prince on this show since we did a reading of it in 2016. Thanks to the Consortium of Asian American Theaters and Artists (CAATA), we were able to network with Asian American theatres to present a rolling premiere for Brothers in 2019. Pan Asian Rep kicked it off in April and we’re carrying it forward to make the biggest splash possible.”

“The Brothers Paranormal a play that takes a quintessentially Asian-American ghost story and plops it right in the middle of the lives of an African-American couple,” says playwright Gomolvilas. “This intersection of genre and race, as well as the exploration of the spirit realm in a country that’s doing some deep soul-searching, is what drives my passion for this project.”

The show is rated PG-14, for discussions of suicide and mental illness, and scenes of supernatural horror.

For more information, contact PFP at oink@porkfilled.com, call (206) 486-0375or go to their website, www.porkfilled.com.