Hottest Hot Pot Spots in Seattle

By Narisa Lin

Seattle’s summer is officially over! Luckily, our city has a strong hot pot game to keep us warm! This winter the renowned international hot pot chain store “HaiDiLao” will be welcoming guests at Pacific Place. While we patiently wait for its grand opening let’s explore the current hottest hot pot restaurants that will warm our cold Seattle hearts.

The Dolar Shop



📍 11020 NE 6th St #90, Bellevue, WA 98004



The latest craze in Bellevue right now is this hot pot restaurant, expect up to two hours wait time through walk-ins. The Dolar Shop is an upscale and trendy Chinese hot pot restaurant featuring individualized pots and sauce bar. They serve an assortment of products such as fresh seafood, high-grade beef, and home-made fish balls, the options are endless.

Tasty Pot

📍 1295 N 205th St, Shoreline, WA 98133

Some may say Tasty Pot is similar to Boiling Point and they’re not wrong. Both restaurants have similar concepts, specializing in Taiwanese hot soup cuisine served in individualized pots and offer boba on the side. However, Tasty Pot offers unique flavors such as the Taiwanese Supreme Spicy Hot Soup, Sichuan Flavor Hot Soup, and Seafood Lobster Hot Soup. Check it out if you really like spicy soup.

Boiling Point

📍 361 Strander Blvd, Tukwila, WA 98188

📍 22001 Hwy 99 #100, Edmonds, WA 98026

📍 16118 NE 87th St, Redmond, WA 98052

📍 1075 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, WA 98004

📍 610 5th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104

Boiling Point is known for its “Mini Wok on a Box” and is a local favorite. They have a total of five locations in Washington state and offers ten flavors for the individualized-sized pots, an array of appetizers, some add-ons, drinks, and desserts. It’s the perfect place to get your daily fix of this culinary staple.

Liu Yi Shou

📍 1644 140th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98005

Image/Liuyishou

Have you seen photos of an orange cow statue standing in the middle of a hot pot circulating on the internet? Look no further, here is where you can find it. LiuYiShou does authentic Chongqing-style hot pot meaning that it is fiery and numbing, the figurine-like cow is in fact, their soup base made out of their special butter. Their broth also includes a secret blend of 30 seasonings sprinkled with mounds of Sichuan pepper. This is the place to go if you want to “spice” up your life.

Swish Swish

📍 14603 NE 20th St #5c, Bellevue, WA 98007

image/yelp

Swish Swish takes a Japanese spin on hot pot, which is known as shabu-shabu. The main difference would be the dipping sauces and the broths are on the lighter side. Over here they serve eleven types of healthy broths including congee! In addition to the extensive list of broths, they offer a long list of side orders and drinks.

Shabu Do

📍 15600 NE 8TH ST STEO18, Bellevue, WA 98008

Shabu Do was originally called Crab King and was revamped with a new menu system, it’s no longer all-you-can-eat but a fixed price basis. Once you enter the store you’re instantly welcomed by the sweet smell of sukiyaki broth wafting in the air, and the dark sophisticated interior gives off a relaxed vibe. It’s protein serving portions are healthy which leave your stomach content and you also get a nice touch of greens making your meal balanced.